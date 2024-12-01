Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TAIWAN

China promises 'countermeasures' to US arms sale to Taiwan

Taiwan's president will visit Hawaii and Guam this week

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
China slams Taiwanese president’s plan to stop in Hawaii and Guam Video

China slams Taiwanese president’s plan to stop in Hawaii and Guam

Heritage Foundation senior fellow and Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury discusses the implications of the Taiwanese president’s decision to stop in Hawaii and Guam during a South Pacific trip, and what it means for U.S.-China relations.

China's foreign ministry lashed out at the U.S. and Taiwan on Sunday after the U.S. State Department approved a $385 million arms sale to the island.

Chinese officials also criticized the U.S. for approving Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to visit Hawaii and Guam, a U.S. territory. China considers Taiwan to be its sovereign territory and routinely objects to any validation of the island's democratically-elected government.

The arms deal approved late last week sees Taiwan purchasing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets as well as components for radars.

Chinese officials said the deal sent the "wrong signal" about relations in the Indo-Pacific. A separate statement said China "strongly condemns" Lai's travel to the U.S.

CHINA OFFICIALLY 'DOESN'T CARE' ABOUT TRUMP WIN; UNOFFICIALLY, EXPERTS SAY BEIJING IS RATTLED

Taiwan vice president speaks at podium

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te will travel to Hawaii and Guam after approval of an arms deal with the U.S. (Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The U.S. has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan through military deals, operations and diplomatic interactions with Taiwanese officials.

Recent years have found a cadence of U.S. officials, such as former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting with Taiwanese officials only for Beijing to react with saber-rattling.

Pelosi made a rare trip to the island in 2021, and China reacted by holding live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan. Those drills occurred again in 2023 when then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC summit, in Woodside

Chinese President Xi Jinping's regime has routinely criticized the U.S. for making friends with Taiwan. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo)

President-elect Trump has signaled that his administration will continue America's strong relationship with Taiwan. Trump’s nominees to serve as United Nations ambassador, national security adviser, and most importantly, secretary of state are regarded by many as "China Hawks."

TRUMP'S PICKS SO FAR: HERE'S WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT

Trump nominated Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to be secretary of state last month. Rubio has been a leading voice in the Senate for cracking down on China and imposing sanctions.

Republican National Convention

Trump has nominated Sen. Marco Rubio to lead the State Department. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubio has said he will work with Trump to "continue to support Taiwan." He is also allied with Trump on insisting Taiwan increase defense spending, a view shared by security experts, but not necessarily the majority of Taiwanese people. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics