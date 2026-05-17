Trump reads Bible as thousands pack National Mall for America 250 prayer rally

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Top Trump administration officials, Republican lawmakers and prominent Christian leaders gathered on the National Mall on Sunday for a massive prayer rally celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The event — "Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving" — drew thousands for worship music, speeches and prayers focused on reaffirming the United States as "One Nation Under God."

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and House Speaker Mike Johnson all addressed the gathering, alongside numerous other political and faith figures.

In a prerecorded message, Trump read from 2 Chronicles 7, reciting the well-known Bible verse calling on people to "humble themselves" and seek God.

TRUMP CALLS ON AMERICANS TO PRAY FOR NATION AS 250TH BIRTHDAY APPROACHES: 'ONE NATION UNDER GOD'

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land," Trump said.

Vance described the United States as "a nation of prayer," saying faith has shaped the country since before its founding.

"In times of suffering and in times of triumph, millions of Americans continue to turn to prayer and their faith in God," Vance said.

Rubio similarly tied America’s identity to Christianity.

"From the beginning, we have carried the belief that our country represents something new in the world," Rubio said. "But the soul of our nation has always been rooted in an ancient faith."

Gabbard urged Americans to humble themselves before God, saying the nation’s founders "knelt" and "asked for God’s mercy" before declaring independence.

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Johnson delivered a prayer of "rededication," thanking God for guiding the nation since its founding.

"Heavenly Father, we thank you," Johnson said. "Thank you so much for this great day that you've given us here, and we remember that your mighty hand has been upon our nation since the very beginning."

Hegseth referenced George Washington's faith, while Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., spoke about Christianity’s role in shaping the nation and argued prayer was central to the Civil Rights Movement.

Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., praised Trump for encouraging Americans to "rededicate America to God."

"This nation was founded on godly principles," Alveda King told Fox News, adding that Martin Luther King Jr., "spoke to a crowd like this in 1963."

Actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in "The Chosen," also spoke at the event, encouraging Americans to recommit themselves to faith and prayer.

NEARLY 500 PUBLIC FIGURES FROM POLITICS TO HOLLYWOOD WILL READ BIBLE COVER TO COVER TO MARK AMERICA'S 250TH

The event also featured appearances from Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Bishop Robert Barron, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, evangelist Franklin Graham, along with performances from Grammy-winning Christian artist Chris Tomlin, among others.

Many attendees wore patriotic colors as they packed the National Mall.

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Freedom 250, the nonprofit behind the event, said the gathering is part of a broader effort leading up to America’s semiquincentennial celebration on July 4, 2026.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.