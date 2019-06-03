Trump’s hairstyle at church service prompts speculation on social media

Speculation abounded Sunday after President Trump was photographed with what appeared to be a new hairstyle during a surprise visit Sunday to a Virginia church.

Trump’s slicked-back hair was a far cry from his usual look, which has been the subject of mockery in the pages of The New Yorker and "Saturday Night Live."

Some assumed it was simply a case of "hat hair," given that Trump had just stepped off the golf course. Others speculated it may have been a makeover ahead of the president’s trip to the U.K. this week.

The White House said Trump stopped at the church to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims of Friday's deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The new hairstyle was short-lived. Trump spoke to reporters later in the day wearing his usual hairdo ahead of his departure for the U.K.