Trump, Zelenskyy to meet Sunday, as Ukrainian leader vows country will 'do whatever it takes' to end war

President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday in the latest effort to close out four years of war.

Zelenskyy will meet Trump in Florida at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate, where he has spent much of his time over the holiday period. Ukraine's leader emphasized the need to negotiate from a position of strength in a public statement released prior to their meeting.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiations have repeatedly broken down over where the final territorial lines will fall in a peace agreement.

"Ukraine is willing to do whatever it takes to stop this war," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "For us, priority number one – or the only priority – is ending the war. For us, the priority is peace. We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world: Europe and the United States."

"In this war of Russia against Ukraine, we want peace, and Russia demonstrates a desire to continue the war. If the whole world – Europe and America – is on our side, together we will stop Putin. Because together we will all want the same thing: an end to the war, peace – a normal peace, a sustainable peace, safe for the whole world," he continued.

"If anyone – whether the U.S. or Europe – is on Russia’s side, this means the war will continue. There are no other options here. And this is a risk for all countries in the world. Because Russia will not stop, regardless of any agreements, any eloquent messages from them. They will not stop at Ukraine," Zelenskyy warned.

Zelenskyy's statement came after Russia redoubled its attacks against Kyiv, sending an overnight assault involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Saturday. Zelenskyy said the attack put the "true attitude" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on display.

The overnight blitz in Ukraine’s capital left at least one person dead and 27 injured, local authorities told The Associated Press.

Trump, ahead of the meeting with Zelenskyy, has said he will call the final shots on a peace deal to end the conflict.

"He doesn’t have anything until I approve it," Trump told Politico Friday. "So we’ll see what he’s got."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.