White House

Trump suggests he'll call final shots on peace deal ahead of Zelenskyy meeting: 'We'll see what he's got'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is in the final stages of a new, 20-point peace plan

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Trump reportedly set to meet with Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago Video

Trump reportedly set to meet with Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen joins 'Fox & Friends,' reacting to President Donald Trump's retaliation strike against ISIS in Nigeria and more.

President Donald Trump said he will call the final shots on a peace deal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy preparing to unveil a new peace plan when the two meet Sunday. 

"He doesn’t have anything until I approve it," Trump told Politico Friday. "So we’ll see what he’s got."

Zelenskyy told reporters Friday he will meet with Trump Sunday in Florida and will share a 20-point peace proposal for the president to review. 

Additionally, Zelenskyy said the meeting will likely focus on security guarantees for Ukraine, adding it was unclear if "territorial issues will be discussed."

MOMENTUM BUILDS IN UKRAINE PEACE PUSH, BUT EXPERTS FEAR PUTIN WON’T BUDGE 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the day he meets Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, December 9, 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine cannot give up territory. (Francesco Fotia/Reuters)

"The 20-point plan that we worked on is 90% ready. Our task (is) to make sure that everything is 100% ready. It is not easy, and no one says that it will be 100% right away, but nevertheless we must bring the desired result closer with each such meeting, each such conversation," Zelenskyy told reporters Friday.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital to confirm the meeting. 

Trump voiced optimism about the meeting with Zelenskyy and future conversations with Putin. 

"I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin," Trump told Politico. Trump also said that he expects to speak with Putin "soon."

US OFFICIALS TOUT PROGRESS IN TALKS TO REACH 'LASTING AND DURABLE PEACE' BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump said in November he would not meet with Zelenskyy again — or Putin — unless a deal to end the war was in its final stages. 

Zelenskyy has indicated progress is being made and touted that he had a "a very good conversation" with Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff Thursday. Specifically, Zelenskyy said, talks focused on ending the war and efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 26, 2025

Putin is testing the boundaries of NATO with aircraft incursions, allied states say. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/Reuters )

Trump has met with Zelenskyy multiple times since taking office in January, including in February when Zelenskyy sparred openly with Trump and Vance in the Oval Office over engaging in diplomacy with Russia to end the conflict. Additionally, Trump met with Putin in Alaska in August. 

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

