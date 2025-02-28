Trump White House rips auto state governor who attacked president's tariff plans: 'Deadly status quo'

The Trump White House is firing back after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., warned on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs could put Michigan’s auto industry in peril.

During her seventh State of the State Address, Whitmer sounded the alarm on Trump’s plan to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, prompting the White House to fire back.

"Whitmer seems to be running more for Governor of Canada in her stout defense of a deadly status quo in which over a million Americans have been slaughtered by the Chinese poison of fentanyl pouring across our northern and southern borders," White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "President Trump will stop that slaughter even as he will stand up for America’s auto industry, which will once again boom under the Trump tariffs."

Trump’s tariff plans would impact Michigan, given its shared border with Canada and Detroit’s leadership of the U.S. auto industry. Whitmer has identified economic development and trade with Canada as key priorities for her state this year.

"Industry leaders and top economic minds on both sides of the aisle are warning us about the havoc that 25% tariffs would wreak on Michigan's auto industry, while raising everyday expenses for families," Whitmer continued. "I'm grateful that Republicans, Democrats and private sector leaders are speaking out against widespread 25% tariffs on our neighbors. Because we know saying no to Canada would mean saying yes to China."

Trump confirmed on Thursday that his proposed 25% tariff plan would go into effect next week because "drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada." He said the tariffs will begin on March 4 "until it stops, or is seriously limited."

"...The proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled. China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect," Trump said on Truth Social.

Earlier this month, Trump issued a 30-day pause on his 25% tariff plan for Canada and Mexico following negotiations on border security and drug trafficking with the North American leaders.

"I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured," Trump announced on Truth Social.

Whitmer said on Wednesday that she was grateful the president had made an initial pause on the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

"As I've said before, I'm not opposed to tariffs outright. But they're a blunt tool when the Michigan economy is on the line," Whitmer added. "25% tariffs on everything would slow down construction, shutter small businesses, lead to layoffs in the auto industry and cost Michigan families an extra $1,200 a year at the store and the pump because companies will pass their higher costs on to the consumer. It would be a disaster."

Whitmer said she asked Michiganders how they feel about tariffs and received 3,000 written responses in 48 hours from people who are worried about prices going up.

"For them and every Michigander, let's keep speaking with one voice for smart trade policies to level the playing field and secure American jobs without jacking up costs. On tariffs and every issue, Michiganders expect us to work together in Lansing, because that's how things get done."

Trump vowed to save the auto industry during his inaugural address, building on a key campaign promise made during his Michigan rallies last year.

"With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers," Trump said during his inaugural address.

Trump laid out his vision for American auto manufacturing at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024.

"My goal is to see U.S. auto manufacturing even greater than it was in its prime, and for Detroit and Michigan to be at the center of the action. For generations, this city and state were the world capital of automotive production," Trump said.

He was criticized by Michigan politicians for calling Detroit a "developing area" during that speech.

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," Trump said of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"He doesn't have a clue what the hell he was talking about. And you know what I think? He ought to keep Detroit out of his mouth," Whitmer fired back last year.

Trump argued during the same speech that his tariff agenda would put an end to foreign leaders taking advantage of America’s auto industry.

"Detroit was decimated as if by a foreign army," he said. "This was a foreign army invading us, but it was an army of business people, very brilliant business people, that took the candy out of our pockets, just like you take it from a baby. That's how easy it was for them. Factories were left in ruins."

"When foreign leaders and CEOs call me up to complain about our tariffs, my answer will be very simple: Building in America, you don't have any tariffs. Build it right here in Detroit, you don't have any tariffs. Build it in Dearborn or Lansing or Grand Rapids or Flint, you don't have any taxes. You don't have any taxes or tariffs or anything," Trump added.

Trump also committed to leading the "Michigan miracle" and the "rebirth of Detroit.

"By the end of my term, the entire world will be talking about the Michigan miracle and the stunning rebirth of Detroit that's going to happen," Trump said.