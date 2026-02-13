Trump: ‘We don’t run from anybody’ in blasting Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump Friday sharply criticized former President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it an "embarrassment" and arguing his administration would not have left military equipment behind.

"You remember that where they left all the military equipment behind? We didn't. We wouldn't have left anything," Trump said while speaking at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. "We were going to get out with dignity and strength, respect. We looked like we were running. We don't run from anybody. That was a Biden embarrassment."

Trump also questioned why aircraft were not flown out of the country.

"We don't leave equipment behind. We don't leave jets behind," he said. "I said, why do you leave those jets behind, sir? I thought it was cheaper to leave it behind. You know, $150 million plane. All they had to do is put a little jet fuel in there and fly it to wherever they want to fly it."

He said the U.S. military had been rebuilt during his first term and is now stronger than ever.

"So with the help of everyone in this room, America is the strongest military on the face of the earth. We rebuilt it. We really did," Trump said. "We rebuilt it in my first term."

His remarks came during a visit that honored the special operators involved in the operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which he contrasted as an "extraordinary military operation."

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 after nearly 20 years of war. The evacuation followed a February 2020 agreement negotiated during Trump’s first term that set a timeline for U.S. forces to leave the country.

Biden oversaw the final withdrawal as Taliban forces rapidly seized control of Afghanistan, culminating in a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghan civilians.

Biden has argued that he was bound by the withdrawal agreement negotiated during Trump’s first term and faced the choice of completing the pullout or sending more U.S. troops back into combat. Trump has rejected that claim, saying his deal with the Taliban was "conditions-based" and that he would not have withdrawn if the Taliban failed to meet its commitments.



Fox News Digital reached out to Biden Friday for comment and has yet to receive a reply.