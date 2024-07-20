Trump, Vance fire up voters in major battleground state for first rally since failed assassination attempt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are rallying voters Saturday for their first joint campaign event as running mates, but also for the first rally since a would-be assassin tried, but failed, to take Trump's life last week.

Thousands piled into the Van Andel Arena, home to the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey team, to see the pair, who are coming off a packed week at the Republican National Convention (RNC) where each accepted their respective nominations to appear on the GOP ticket together.

"I find it hard to believe that a week ago an assassin tried to take Donald Trump's life, and now we have this crowd in Michigan to welcome him back," Vance said after taking the stage.

He quickly began taking shots at Vice President Kamala Harris: "I've served in the United States Marine Corps … What the hell have you done?"

"What has she done other than collect a check from her political offices?" he asked, before going on to talk about his grandmother, who he calls "Mamaw," and his upbringing.

He later discussed the various challenges facing the nation under President Biden's administration, including the fentanyl crisis, the border crisis and the economy.

Michigan is expected to be one of the most closely watched battleground states in November, and could narrowly determine who will serve the American people in the White House for the next four years.