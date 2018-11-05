Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published
Last Update 21 mins ago

Trump urges Americans to vote Republican to keep his agenda on track in Fox News interview

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Trump makes closing argument for Republican candidatesVideo

Trump makes closing argument for Republican candidates

President Trump says Democrats are fighting to make sure that the border wall is not built and immigration laws are not changed, praises Republican Senate hopefuls Martha McSally and Rick Scott, says there's an electricity in the air that reminds him of 2016.

President Trump on Monday night touted his administration's progress during his first two years in office as he gave a final push for Republican candidates hours before Election Day.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Trump criticized the Obama administration's path and said that, "if their agenda kept going forward" the economy would have deteriorated.

"We were going down. It was very bad when I took it over and if we didn’t open it up and cut regulations, the whole Obama thing would’ve collapsed," the president said on Fox News Channel. "It would’ve been a disaster."

Trump also addressed illegal immigration and his plan to build a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

Key races that could decide balance of power on Capitol HillVideo

"People aren’t going to come into our country without going through the legal process, you can’t do that — otherwise you have no country," he said, before hyping the military's budget. He added that the "whole plan of the Democrats" is that "they fight like you've never seen to make sure we don't build a wall."

The border wall is being constructed in "nice large pieces" at the cost of $1.6 billion each, Trump said, before telling Hannity that the U.S. loses "$100 billion a year on illegal immigration."

“We are very strong now. We have the worst laws anywhere in the country — catch and release, visa lottery — all these laws, they’re a disaster. We have the worst laws, we’ve got to get them changed."

Trump noted that U.S. troops, along with Customs and Border Protection agents, have been laying down barbed wire along the border.

"You see it but now we have the incredible military forces out there and they’re putting up barbed wire fences," the president said. "We have a barbed wire wall, and you see that, what they’re doing, highest level. And we are making it very strong."

Balance of power in the Senate and House

Balance of power in the Senate and House

Leland Vittert breaks down the state of the Senate and House races.

Hannity's interview with the president was cut short as host Laura Ingraham, of "The Ingraham Angle," interjected — asking Trump what he wants to tell Americans who seek "calm and unity" among a divided nation.

"Well I think success will do that," he said. "I think we have to get over this election, see how it comes out. It’ll be an interesting time. And I really think we have to do that first."

"I think success is going to do — we’re having the most successful time financially, economically that we’ve ever had. I think that’s gonna bring a lot of people together, it’s going to start," the president said.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.