Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House
Published

Trump unveils 'America First' national security strategy -- live blog

By | Fox News
close
President Trump: America is in the game and going to winVideo

President Trump: America is in the game and going to win

President Trump announces America's new national security strategy.

President Trump delivered remarks on his administration's national security strategy.

Follow Fox News' live blog below. Mobile users click here.