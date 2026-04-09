Trump trashes MTG after Republican wins contest to fill her old seat 'despite the stench left by Greene'

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President Donald Trump blasted former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday after Republican Clay Fuller won the special election runoff on Tuesday to fill Greene's old seat in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

"Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown’s (GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!) seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly, and right from the beginning, despite many people running for that 'TRUMP' +37 seat, and despite the stench left by Greene," Trump declared in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

"Congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor!" the president added.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS TRUMP, GOP ‘GOVERNED AMERICA LAST,’ PREDICTS MIDTERM LOSSES

While Greene won re-election to the district by more than 28% in 2024, unofficial results for the April 7 contest indicate that Fuller won by more than 11%.

It also appears that far fewer people voted in the recent contest compared to the 2024 race, which occurred during a presidential election cycle.

Greene declared in a post on X that the district "was never in danger of flipping blue, but the results speak for themselves. Trump flipping MAGA from America First to America Last, covering up for the Epstein files, and betraying key campaign promises of no more foreign wars has been the best help for the Democrats. Sad!"

Greene, who was previously an ardent Trump supporter, had a falling out with the president last year and left office early this year in the middle of her two-year term.

EX-TRUMP ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE JOINS LEFT-WING CALLS FOR THE 25TH AMENDMENT AS IRAN DEADLINE NEARS

On Easter Sunday after Trump's controversial Truth Social post threatening Iranian power plants and bridges, Greene blasted the president in a post on X, saying he had "gone insane."

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F[---]in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said in the post on Sunday.

In part of a lengthy post on X, Greene asserted, "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness. I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

Then on Tuesday, after Trump threatened that an entire "civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Greene called for removing the president from office via the 25th Amendment.

REPUBLICANS WIN BUT DEMOCRATS ALSO CLAIM VICTORY WITH BALLOT BOX SURGE IN TRUMP TERRITORY

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"25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness," she wrote in a post on X.