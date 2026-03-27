Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump, GOP ‘governed America LAST,’ predicts midterm losses

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted that the Republicans will lose control of the House of Representatives – and possibly the Senate – in the 2026 midterm elections, asserting that President Donald Trump and the GOP promised "America First" but delivered the opposite.

Greene, once a staunch Trump ally who has since become a vocal critic, declared in a Thursday post on X that "Americans are suffering," "Both parties are absolute failures," and that "the system needs to burn down."

"Americans don’t give a d[---] about Trump building a WH ballroom or renovating the Kennedy Center as they are paying $4+ dollars per gallon for gas and nearly $6 for diesel because of another pointless foreign war. Americans are suffering. Suffering from all time high credit card debt. Suffering from ridiculously high cost of health insurance. Suffering from high cost of living. Suffering from ever increasing inflation and an ever decreasing dollar because of all the stupid decisions made by stupid politicians," the former congresswoman wrote.

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"Republicans are going to lose the House in the midterms and maybe the Senate too because Trump and Republicans sold America First but instead governed America LAST," she continued. "Democrats put illegals and trans above Americans and offer no new policies to solve the problems they too created. Both parties are absolute failures."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Greene departed office in the middle of her two-year term early this year after she and Trump had a falling out last year.

"Don’t lecture your voters that you have to vote for them when you have intentionally failed and betrayed your campaign promises just because the other side is intolerable. Screw you. You betray Americans, you put Americans last, you deserve to lose, you don’t deserve support," she wrote in the post.

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"Many Americans are learning to live without the system and want nothing to do with any of it. Home schooling, farming and farmers markets, homesteading, networking among themselves is how many of us will survive beyond the insanity of the two parties. We’ve turned a corner and the system needs to burn down," she concluded.