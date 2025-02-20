Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump throws support behind federal government taking over DC

Trump said he likes DC Mayor Muriel Bowser personally, but had complaints about the city's governance

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he supports GOP-led efforts in Congress to put Washington, D.C., back under direct federal control.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump complained about crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.

"I think we should take over Washington, D.C., — make it safe," Trump said, adding: "I think that we should govern [the] District of Columbia."

NINTH CIRCUIT REJECTS TRUMP'S BID TO REINSTATE BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP ORDER

Trump Air Force One

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, Feb. 19, after returning from Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Per the city's Home Rule authority, Congress vets all D.C. laws and can overturn them, but some congressional Republicans want to go further by putting the District under direct federal control, as it was at its founding.

Trump said he liked DC Mayor Muriel Bowser personally, but complained about the city's governance.

Bowser speaks at the University of the District of Columbia campus

President Trump said while he likes DC Mayor Muriel Bowser personally, he doesn't think the nation's capital is being governed well. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"They're not doing the job," Trump said, arguing that there was "too much crime, too much – too many tents on the lawns – these magnificent lawns."

GOP SENATORS BACK TRUMP'S DEMAND FOR UKRAINE ELECTIONS, BUT WON'T CALL ZELENSKYY ‘DICTATOR’

He argued that he can't have sights of homelessness when he hosts foreign leaders in Washington. 

President Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump said he supports putting Washington, D.C., back under direct federal control while complaining to reporters about crime and homelessness in the nation's capital. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"You just can't let that happen," Trump said. "You can't have tents on all your beautiful — your once magnificent plaza and lawns."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

