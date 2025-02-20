Trump throws support behind federal government taking over DC

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he supports GOP-led efforts in Congress to put Washington, D.C., back under direct federal control.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump complained about crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.

"I think we should take over Washington, D.C., — make it safe," Trump said, adding: "I think that we should govern [the] District of Columbia."

Per the city's Home Rule authority, Congress vets all D.C. laws and can overturn them, but some congressional Republicans want to go further by putting the District under direct federal control, as it was at its founding.

Trump said he liked DC Mayor Muriel Bowser personally, but complained about the city's governance.

"They're not doing the job," Trump said, arguing that there was "too much crime, too much – too many tents on the lawns – these magnificent lawns."

He argued that he can't have sights of homelessness when he hosts foreign leaders in Washington.

"You just can't let that happen," Trump said. "You can't have tents on all your beautiful — your once magnificent plaza and lawns."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.