Ninth Circuit rejects Trump's bid to reinstate birthright citizenship order

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s request for emergency relief from an injunction blocking its birthright citizenship executive order, the latest in a string of legal defeats.

The judges ruled unanimously that the administration failed to make a strong showing it was "likely to succeed on the merits" of the appeal, prompting them to rule 3-0 against the emergency request.

"The emergency motion for a partial stay of the district court’s February 6, 2025 preliminary injunction is denied," the court wrote.

TRUMP ADMIN APPEALS RULING BLOCKING BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

The decision was handed down on the same day Trump's birthright citizenship executive order was slated to come into force.

Several district courts across the country previously have blocked the order, prompting the Trump administration to file for emergency relief earlier this month.

