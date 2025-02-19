Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Ninth Circuit rejects Trump's bid to reinstate birthright citizenship order

The 9th Circuit ruling is the latest in a string of defeats for Trump as he seeks to end birthright citizenship in the US

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
America First Legal files amicus briefs in support of Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship Video

America First Legal files amicus briefs in support of Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship

America First Legal VP Dan Epstein discusses his group's amicus briefs in support of President Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants, which Epstein said is "fully constitutional" and necessary.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s request for emergency relief from an injunction blocking its birthright citizenship executive order, the latest in a string of legal defeats.

The judges ruled unanimously that the administration failed to make a strong showing it was "likely to succeed on the merits" of the appeal, prompting them to rule 3-0 against the emergency request. 

"The emergency motion for a partial stay of the district court’s February 6, 2025 preliminary injunction is denied," the court wrote.

TRUMP ADMIN APPEALS RULING BLOCKING BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

President Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The decision was handed down on the same day Trump's birthright citizenship executive order was slated to come into force. 

Several district courts across the country previously have blocked the order, prompting the Trump administration to file for emergency relief earlier this month. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

