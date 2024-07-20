Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump tells Jesse Watters that he was not warned about gunman, despite reports

The exclusive "Jesse Watters Primetime" interview will air on Fox News Channel on Monday

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Trump warns 'there's some things going on in our government' to 'worry about' Video

Trump warns 'there's some things going on in our government' to 'worry about'

'Jesse Watters Primetime' previews its exclusive interview with former President Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance.

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently conducted a sit-down interview with former President Trump to discuss last week's failed assassination attempt.

The interview, which will premiere on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, featured both Trump and his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. Vance currently serves as a U.S. Senator representing Ohio.

The three men discussed the assassination attempt against the former president last week. Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump from a roof in the middle of a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding the presidential candidate on his right ear.

Trump revealed during the interview that he was not warned about Crooks by the U.S. Secret Service.

WATCH: THOUSANDS DESCEND ON MICHIGAN TOWN FOR FIRST TRUMP RALLY SINCE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

President Donald Trump and his running mate J. D. Vance

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on "Jesse Watters Primetime." (Fox News)

"Mistakes were made," Watters told Trump. "They were monitoring this guy for an hour beforehand. No one told you not to take the stage?"

"Nobody mentioned it," the former president replied. "Nobody said it was a problem." 

"[They] could've said, 'Let's wait for 15, 20 minutes, 5 minutes.' Nobody said…I think that was a mistake," he added.

Trump later questioned how Crooks could get on the roof in the first place.

RNC DELEGATES, GUESTS MAKE PREDICTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S POLITICAL FUTURE AMID REPORTS HE MIGHT EXIT 2024 RACE

Jesse Waters Donald Trump J. D. Vance

Jesse Waters interviews former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. (Fox News)

"How did somebody get on that roof?" Trump questioned. "And why wasn't he reported, because people saw he was on that roof."

"When you have Trumpers screaming, the woman in the red shirt, 'There's a man on the roof,' and other people, 'There's a man on the roof and who's got a gun,'…that was quite a bit before I walked on the stage. And I would've thought someone would've done something about it," Trump said.

Trump, who appeared at the Republican National Convention with a large bandage on his ear, has reportedly recovered well from the injury. On Saturday, his former physician, Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, released a detailed report about Trump's health.

Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him," he continued. "In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon."

"I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed," Jackson added.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

