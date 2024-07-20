Trump tells Jesse Watters that he was not warned about gunman, despite reports

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently conducted a sit-down interview with former President Trump to discuss last week's failed assassination attempt.

The interview, which will premiere on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, featured both Trump and his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. Vance currently serves as a U.S. Senator representing Ohio.

The three men discussed the assassination attempt against the former president last week. Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump from a roof in the middle of a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding the presidential candidate on his right ear.

Trump revealed during the interview that he was not warned about Crooks by the U.S. Secret Service.

WATCH: THOUSANDS DESCEND ON MICHIGAN TOWN FOR FIRST TRUMP RALLY SINCE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"Mistakes were made," Watters told Trump. "They were monitoring this guy for an hour beforehand. No one told you not to take the stage?"

"Nobody mentioned it," the former president replied. "Nobody said it was a problem."

"[They] could've said, 'Let's wait for 15, 20 minutes, 5 minutes.' Nobody said…I think that was a mistake," he added.

Trump later questioned how Crooks could get on the roof in the first place.

RNC DELEGATES, GUESTS MAKE PREDICTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S POLITICAL FUTURE AMID REPORTS HE MIGHT EXIT 2024 RACE

"How did somebody get on that roof?" Trump questioned. "And why wasn't he reported, because people saw he was on that roof."

"When you have Trumpers screaming, the woman in the red shirt, 'There's a man on the roof,' and other people, 'There's a man on the roof and who's got a gun,'…that was quite a bit before I walked on the stage. And I would've thought someone would've done something about it," Trump said.

Trump, who appeared at the Republican National Convention with a large bandage on his ear, has reportedly recovered well from the injury. On Saturday, his former physician, Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, released a detailed report about Trump's health.

"He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him," he continued. "In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed," Jackson added.