Trump teases he'd bail out Harris campaign debts for sake of ‘unity’ in latest troll

President-elect Trump has repeatedly said he wants to unite the country when he serves his second term as president. On Saturday, he came up with a new idea to do just that, saying he'd pay off the Democrats’ debts.

The Harris-Walz campaign is reportedly $20 million in debt, having raised more than $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16, according to Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago.

In the name of unity, or more likely in an epic troll, Trump says people should chip in and bail out the vice president’s campaign.

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 (sic) Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth.

"Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.

"We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Earned media is essentially free media coverage, which Trump says he got in abundance throughout his historic campaign. Trump’s earned media came in the form of viral social media posts, doing free interviews and hosting dozens of rallies that generated their own news stories and headlines.

Questions are being raised as to how the Harris-Walz campaign could spend so much money yet suffer such a resounding defeat to the former president, who won a landslide victory, sweeping all battleground states as well as the popular vote. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign to confirm the $20 million figure but has not received a response.

The Washington Examiner published a report Friday with details on how the Harris campaign spent its $1 billion war chest, with one particular expenditure raising some eyebrows.

"The Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for her appearance on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast with host Alex Cooper," The Examiner wrote. "The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C."

Yet the episode failed to break an audience of 1 million. It's had 822,000 views since being uploaded Oct. 6, compared to Trump’s Oct. 25 appearance on Rogan that has well over 47 million views on YouTube.

Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li told "Fox & Friends Weekend" the campaign ended in an "epic disaster."

"The truth is, this is just an epic disaster. This is a $1 billion disaster," Li declared Saturday morning, summing up the result of the Harris campaign.

The DNC member noted she raised money for the campaign based on the understanding the election was a "margin of error race."

"I raised millions of that. I have friends that I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin of error race. I was promised, [Harris campaign chair] Jen O’Malley Dillon promised all of us that Harris would win. She even put videos out that Harris would win. I believed her, my donors believed her. And so they wrote massive checks."

