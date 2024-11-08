Harris campaign reportedly spent 6 figures on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast with fewer than 1 million YouTube views

The Harris campaign spent a massive sum of money for a podcast that got a fraction of the viewership President-elect Trump won on "The Joe Rogan Experience," according to a new report.

The Washington Examiner publish a report Friday with details on how the Harris campaign spent their $1 billion war chest, with one particular expenditure raising some eyebrows.

"A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that the Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for Harris’s appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper," The Examiner wrote. "The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C."

One of the major takeaways many media commentators have noted in the aftermath of Trump’s electoral victory is the power of podcasts to reach voters.

Trump’s Oct. 25 appearance on Rogan has well over 47 million views on YouTube, while Harris’ on the raunchy women's sex and relationship-focused "Call Her Daddy" podcast has failed to break 1 million, at 813,201 views since being uploaded Oct. 6.

Rogan said he had been in negotiations with Harris' team for her to appear on his podcast, but plans were scrapped when she refused to come record at his studio in Austin, Texas.

The Examiner also reported that the campaign spent $15 million on "event production," with $1 million going to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.

"Money can’t buy you love or a good candidate," Republican political strategist Brad Todd told The Examiner of the Harris campaign’s massive spending.

"Advertising is a pretty important source of information for swing voters," Todd said. "It no doubt matters, but it’s not enough. It doesn’t matter if you have the wrong message and it’s not delivered in a compelling way. What her campaign was missing was any effort to break with the unpopular administration she has been a part of."