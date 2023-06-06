Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Trump team says Christie 'will waste no time eating DeSantis' lunch'

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie filed Tuesday to run his second presidential campaign

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
WSJ questions whether Chris Christies mission is knocking out Trump Video

WSJ questions whether Chris Christies mission is knocking out Trump

Richard Fowler and Garrett Ventry on Chris Christies presidential run and Sen. Tim Scotts appearance on The View.

The Trump team responded to the presidential candidacy of former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, announced today, with a message warning that it will mean bad news for his current top challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

"Ron DeSantis’ campaign is spiraling, and President Trump’s dominance over the Republican primary field has opened a mad rush to seize the mantle for runner-up," Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the PAC Make America Great Again Inc. said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ron DeSantis is not ready for this moment, and Chris Christie will waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch." 

The DeSantis campaign pointed Fox News Digital to a statement DeSantis made in an interview with KCCI-TV in Iowa last week where he said, "Regardless of who decides to run or not run, for us, it's really just background noise."

NEWSOM THREATENS DESANTIS WITH 'KIDNAPPING CHARGES' OVER MIGRANT FLIGHTS TO SACRAMENTO

Trump Christie

(L) Chris Christie (R) Donald Trump (Getty Images)

"We believe we have a message that will win. We believe we have the plan to be able to get that done and it's basically just about execution for us."

Christie, who served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, previously ran for president in 2016 and lost the GOP primary to Trump.

DESANTIS SUGGESTS TRUMP DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE 'WOKE' THREAT TO AMERICA

Ron DeSantis in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives to a conference titled "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" at Jerusalem's Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023. (AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

"I don’t know why people are doing it," Trump told Sean Hannity during a town hall last week about other candidates joining the race despite his lead in the polls. "They’re at one percent. Some are at zero."

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a campaign event for Gov. Brian Kemp on May 17, 2022 in Canton, Georgia. ( Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Trump currently holds a significant lead on DeSantis, who sits in second place, in Republican primary polls. DeSantis announced only last month, well after Trump, and has begun campaigning in places like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

