Donald Trump
Published

DeSantis suggests Trump doesn't understand the 'woke' threat to America

2024 Republican presidential nomination showdown: Trump and DeSantis trade verbal fire over the term 'woke'

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Trump counters DeSantis on needing 2 terms to roll back Biden moves: 'It'll take me 6 months' Video

Trump counters DeSantis on needing 2 terms to roll back Biden moves: 'It'll take me 6 months'

At a campaign event in Urbandale, Iowa, Thursday, Former President Donald Trump pushed back after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it may take two terms to roll back President Biden's actions.

DES MOINES, IOWA – The current top two contenders for the Republican presidential nomination are trading verbal fire over the term "woke."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Saturday that "woke is an existential threat to our society."

DeSantis, greeting Republican activists at a major GOP 2024 presidential cattle call in Iowa, the state whose caucuses lead off the Republican White House nominating calendar, was asked about comments former President Donald Trump made two days earlier.

DESANTIS, PENCE, HALEY, SLAM TRUMP OVER KIM JONG UN COMMENT

Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks with Iowa voters at Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride, which this year attracted all but one of the declared GOP presidential candidates, on June 3, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa  (Fox News )

"I don’t like the term ‘woke’ because I hear ‘woke, woke, woke.’ It’s just a term they use, half the people can’t even define it, they don’t know what it is," the former president said on Thursday during remarks at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa.

Asked about Trump's comments, the Florida governor said Saturday that "to say it’s not a big deal, that just shows you don’t understand what a lot of these issues are right now."

WILL EXPANDING GOP PRESIDENTIAL FIELD HELP OR HURT TRUMP'S QUEST TO WIN NOMINATION?

Trump, who launched his third straight White House campaign last November, is the current commanding front-runner in the polls. 

Former President Donald Trump campaigns in Iowa

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to meet with local Republican leaders at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa, US, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Trump returned to the state on Wednesday to begin a series of appearances and interviews, including a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity that will be broadcast today. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DeSantis, who's seen his stature with conservatives across the country soar in recent years in part due to his culture wars battles against some major corporations, school unions, and the media. He often touts that Florida "is where woke goes to die."

The governor is solidly in second place in the GOP nomination polls, far behind Trump but well ahead of the rest of the field of actual and potential contenders. 

DeSantis at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride. The annual motorcycle ride, which benefits veterans, this year attracted all of the declared Republican presidential candidates except Trump.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

