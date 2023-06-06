Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gavin Newsom
Published

Newsom threatens DeSantis with 'kidnapping charges' over migrant flights to Sacramento

California governor calls Ron DeSantis a 'small, pathetic man'

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
Ron DeSantis: People want a change Video

Ron DeSantis: People want a change

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis discusses his campaign and issues including Disney, coronavirus lockdowns, and attacks from Trump and other Republican candidates.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom escalated his feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, appearing to threaten DeSantis with kidnapping charges over South American migrant flights to Sacramento.

Newsom cited California kidnapping laws in a tweet sent Monday that called the Florida governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate a "small, pathetic man." 

"This isn't Martha's Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?" Newsom tweeted, referencing Florida's migrant relocation initiative. DeSantis drew national headlines last year when the state of Florida flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to the liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which had touted broad support for sanctuary policies.

More than a dozen migrants were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown to Sacramento and left on the doorstep of a local church Friday "without any advance warning," Newsom said over the weekend.

CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING MIGRANT ARRIVALS IN SACRAMENTO: ‘WITHOUT ANY ADVANCE WARNING’

Newsom smirks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested his state will pursue "kidnapping charges" against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over migrant flights to Sacramento, California, a sanctuary city. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

On Monday, a plane carrying 20 more migrants arrived in Sacramento. California Department of Justice officials said both groups were flown by the same contractor and were carrying documents linking the state of Florida to their relocation, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

"My Administration is also working with the California Department of Justice to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group’s travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping," Newsom said.

ARMED SUSPECTED MEXICAN CARTEL MEMBERS ARRESTED ON TEXAS SIDE OF BORDER

Illegal immigrants at Martha's Vineyard

Illegal immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being relocated by the state of Florida. (Video obtained by Fox News)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a separate statement Saturday announcing an investigation into the migrant flights. Bonta said the state is "evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants." 

"While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting," Bonta added. "We are a nation built by immigrants and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings."

FLORIDA AG MOODY MOVES TO BLOCK DHS FROM RELEASING MIGRANTS INTO INTERIOR WITH COURT DATES

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during the Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride event on June 3, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Representatives for DeSantis' political campaign and the office of the governor did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis signed legislation earlier this year granting the state of Florida $12 million to continue its "Unauthorized Alien Transpot Program" to send illegal immigrants to states with sanctuary city policies. The program is intended to challenge Democrats' hypocrisy toward asylum seekers and protest federal immigration policy under the Biden administration, though critics have called it a political stunt.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics