Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump team moves for mistrial in NY case, AG asks judge for December deadline on decision

New York Attorney General Letitia James is pushing for Judge Arthur Engoron to respond to former President Trump's motion for mistrial by Dec 8

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a December deadline for a judicial response to former President Trump's motion for a mistrial in his highly publicized civil fraud case. 

Trump's team filed the motion for a mistrial Wednesday, citing Judge Arthur Engoron's past social posts on an alumni page for Wheatley School. In the posts, the judge appears to reference the case, as well as Trump and members of the former president's family. 

"In this case, the evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming," wrote Trump lawyers Clifford Robert and Alina Habba. 

TRUMP TAKES THE STAND IN CIVIL TRIAL STEMMING FROM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES LAWSUIT

Trump court

Former President Trump exits the courtroom after testifying at his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"Such evidence, coupled with an unprecedented departure from standard judicial procedure, has tainted these proceedings and a mistrial is warranted," the pair added.

James filed a letter to Engoron on Thursday requesting the judge reply to the Trump legal team's motion by Dec. 8.

James called the claims in the Trump team's letter "spurious allegations."

NY AG LETITIA JAMES CAUGHT SMIRKING AS DON JR. TAKES THE STAND AT TRUMP CIVIL TRIAL

Letitia James sits in courtroom audience of Trump trial

New York Attorney General Letitia James sits in the courtroom during the fraud trial of former President Trump and his children. (Dave Sanders-Pool/Getty Images)

Over the past several weeks, Trump has made many appearances in court defending the Trump Organization, which has its New York business license in jeopardy as James has leveled fraud charges against him and his two adult sons, who were named co-defendants in the case. 

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said his assets were actually undervalued. 

The former president has also repeatedly said his financial statements had disclaimers, requesting that the numbers be evaluated by the banks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Judge Arthur Engoron

Justice Arthur Engoron presides over the civil fraud trial of former President Trump and his children at New York State Supreme Court in New York City. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

James has been vocal in her opposition to Trump and repeatedly campaigned on prosecuting the former president before becoming attorney general. 

She has denied her charges against him are politically motivated.

Fox News Digital's Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Brooke Singman, and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics