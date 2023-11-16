Trump team moves for mistrial in NY case, AG asks judge for December deadline on decision

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a December deadline for a judicial response to former President Trump's motion for a mistrial in his highly publicized civil fraud case.

Trump's team filed the motion for a mistrial Wednesday, citing Judge Arthur Engoron's past social posts on an alumni page for Wheatley School. In the posts, the judge appears to reference the case, as well as Trump and members of the former president's family.

"In this case, the evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming," wrote Trump lawyers Clifford Robert and Alina Habba.

"Such evidence, coupled with an unprecedented departure from standard judicial procedure, has tainted these proceedings and a mistrial is warranted," the pair added.

James filed a letter to Engoron on Thursday requesting the judge reply to the Trump legal team's motion by Dec. 8.

James called the claims in the Trump team's letter "spurious allegations."

Over the past several weeks, Trump has made many appearances in court defending the Trump Organization, which has its New York business license in jeopardy as James has leveled fraud charges against him and his two adult sons, who were named co-defendants in the case.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said his assets were actually undervalued.

The former president has also repeatedly said his financial statements had disclaimers, requesting that the numbers be evaluated by the banks.

James has been vocal in her opposition to Trump and repeatedly campaigned on prosecuting the former president before becoming attorney general.

She has denied her charges against him are politically motivated.

