NY AG Letitia James caught smirking as Don Jr. takes the stand at Trump civil trial

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James was caught on camera smirking as Donald Trump Jr. took the stand at his father's civil trial Monday.

Over the past several weeks, former President Trump has made many appearances in court defending the Trump Organization, which has its New York business license in jeopardy as James has leveled fraud charges against him and his two adult sons, who were named co-defendants in the case.

However, as Trump Jr. was about to give his testimony, the camera in the courtroom caught a glimpse of James looking a bit gleeful.

James has been vocal in her opposition towards Trump and repeatedly campaigned on prosecuting the former president before becoming attorney general. She has denied her charges against him are politically motivated.

The moment was reminiscent of Judge Arthur Engoron, overseeing the Trump trial, last month striking a pose for the cameras with a giant grin and a comical shrug.

On Sunday's installment of Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Trump attorney Alina Habba took aim at James, alleging political motivations are behind the ongoing trial.

"Mrs. James wanted a headline. She campaigned on this, remember, before she was even the attorney general. That's how she got the attorney general role. She campaigned on Trump, so she had to follow through, and she should really dismiss this case, it's making her look bad, frankly, and the city needs her attention elsewhere," Habba said.

The war of words between Trump, James and Engoron has been so heated that the judge slapped a gag order against the former president after he publicly lashed out against the court.

This is in addition to the four trials Trump will face next year, between the federal charges against him brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding his actions leading up to Jan. 6 and his handling of classified documents, the New York case involving Trump's 2016 hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and the Georgia case involving efforts to reverse the 2020 results.

