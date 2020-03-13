Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
President Trump declared on Friday this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer, shortly after declaring a state of emergency amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these....," Trump tweeted. "No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. Trump's announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to partnerships with several large companies to expand testing for the illness.

Trump has large support from white evangelical Christians and Catholic voters. As president, he's championed religious liberty and called for greater religious freedoms, such as strengthening prayer in public schools.

In addition to the updated guidance on prayer in schools, the Trump administration also took action across nine federal agencies, releasing proposed rules to ensure religious organizations are not discriminated against by the federal government.

"In America we celebrate faith. We cherish religion," he said during his State of the Union address last month. "We lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report. 