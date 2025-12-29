Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump suggests US hit ‘big facility’ in Venezuela drug fight

President describes 'major explosion in dock area' but declines to say whether military or CIA conducted operation

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
close
U.S. shifting to economic pressure in conflict with Venezuela: report Video

U.S. shifting to economic pressure in conflict with Venezuela: report

Fox News Madeleine Rivera reports on tensions between the Trump administration and Venezuela over alleged drug cartels. Former State Department official Simon Hankinson gives analysis on ‘Saturday in America.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. may be signaling an expansion of its Venezuela-focused campaign to include ground operations, based on recent remarks from President Donald Trump.

Speaking Friday with radio host John Catsimitidis, Trump said the U.S. had struck a "big facility" while discussing Washington’s broader effort against Latin American drug trafficking – an apparent reference to a drug production or trafficking site.

"They have a big plant or a big facility where the ships come from," Trump said, without identifying Venezuela as the target. "Two nights ago we knocked that out."

Asked about the comments on Monday, Trump told reporters the strike was "along the shore" but declined to share whether it was conducted by the U.S. military or another entity like the CIA.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025.

Trump told reporters that the "facility" the U.S. struck in the Venezuela campaign was "along the shore."  (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

SOUTHCOM COMMANDER ABRUPTLY RETIRES AMID ESCALATING SCRUTINY OF CARIBBEAN STRIKES 

"I don’t want to say that. I know exactly who it was," he said. 

"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area. It’s the implementation area. That’s where they implement. And that is no longer around," the president said during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Narco boat strike

U.S. Southern Command released footage showing a precision strike by U.S. forces on a narcotics vessel operated by a designated terrorist organization in the Eastern Pacific on Nov. 15. (US Southern Command)

TRUMP’S VENEZUELA OIL BLOCKADE PUTS CHEVRON IN THE MIDDLE OF A HIGH-STAKES SANCTIONS CRACKDOWN 

He added there was a "major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs."

If the facility was indeed on Venezuelan soil, it would mark the first known attack on land since the U.S. began bombing alleged narco-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific waters in early September. 

More than two dozen strikes have killed 105 people so far.

While Venezuela is a known hub for trafficking drugs, such as cocaine that originates in Colombia, it is not a production hot spot. Months ago, Trump authorized the CIA to carry out covert action in Venezuela. 

In recent weeks, Trump has ramped up pressure aimed at pushing leader Nicolás Maduro from power by announcing a blockade of Venezuela and seizing two ships carrying sanctioned oil.

Maduro Carcas Meeting

In recent weeks, Trump has ramped up pressure aimed at pushing leader Nicolás Maduro from power by announcing a blockade of Venezuela and seizing two ships carrying sanctioned oil. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House and Pentagon have not publicly confirmed whether any recent strike occurred on Venezuelan soil. Maduro’s government has not publicly acknowledged the attack.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

After prior strikes in the counter-drug campaign, the administration has touted success, even posting footage on social media of boats being struck. However, if the action was carried out covertly, it would limit what U.S. officials could share. 

Trump’s comments come amid the largest military buildup in the Caribbean in decades, with some 15,000 troops and the world’s biggest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, stationed in the region. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue