Trump slams Bill de Blasio for telling New Yorkers to enjoy ‘beautiful’ day in NYC

President Trump mocked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter Sunday for telling city residents to enjoy the day amid heightened crime.

“But people don’t want to get mugged, beaten up, or killed. Let New York’s Finest (who proudly endorsed me!) do their job. Rehire crime squad and fired police. They will bring safety back to NYC, FAST!!!” the president wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The day before the mayor had tweeted a note of good cheer.

“It’s a beautiful Saturday, New York City. Get out and enjoy it, but don’t forget we’re fighting back against COVID-19. Wear your face covering. Practice social distancing,” the mayor said.

The New York Police Department marked a 25-year high in gun busts recently as violent crime continues to plague the city, officials said last week.

Commissioner Dermot Shea, the NYPD's top cop, said 160 gun arrests were made between Aug. 31 and last Sunday.

“We hit a 25-year high in gun arrests last week, the most gun arrests we’ve made in a week in 25 years,” he told 1010 WINS.

The news came after 23 shootings -- two fatally -- occurred over the holiday weekend. The shootings victims include a 6-year-old, his mother and three others who were wounded by gunfire while celebrating J’Ouvert, a Caribbean culture festival, in Brooklyn early Monday.

Shea noted that 436 gun arrests were made in a 28-day period ending Sept. 6, a sharp uptick from the 320 recorded in the same time period last year, according to the New York Post. He attributed some the uptick in gun crimes to bail reform and court closures.

An analysis by the newspaper revealed the clearance rate for shootings dropped from over 30% to around 20%.