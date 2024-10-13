Trump slams Biden's 'pathetic' correspondence with Netanyahu, reveals when he last spoke with world leader

Former President Trump ripped President Biden for going weeks without speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as war continues raging in the nation, offering that he last spoke to Netanyahu "two days ago."

"I thought it was odd that today President Biden said that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in seven weeks or something," "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump in an interview that aired Sunday.

"It's pathetic, it's pathetic," Trump responded.

"They've been at war for over a year. So he hasn't spoken with him in seven weeks. When was the last time you've spoken with Netanyahu?" Bartrimo asked in a follow-up question.

"Like two days ago. And he came to my house in Florida – Mar-a-Lago, with his wife, who is lovely. But he came to my Mar-a-Lago," Trump responded.

Biden and Netanyahu held their first call in seven weeks on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported last week. Harris also joined the phone call. War has raged in Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched attacks on the nation.

"It was direct, it was productive," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the phone call, the AP reported.

Biden's call with Netanyahu followed Iran launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel, escalating the war. Trump has called on Israel to "hit" Iran's nuclear facilities to curb the attacks.

Tensions between Biden and Netanyahu have apparently flared since the war broke out, which was detailed in journalist Bob Woordward's upcoming book, "War."

"That son of a b----, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f---ing guy!" Biden reportedly said in spring of this year of Netanyahu, according to the book. Reports also surfaced earlier this year that Biden had privately called Netanyahu an "a--hole" while continuing to pledge support to the nation.

Trump joined Bartiromo for the exclusive interview just 22 days before Election Day, and spoke about a swath of issues affecting voters, including the economy, the border crisis, his son Barron Trump's assistance with the campaign, and the White House's response to the hurricanes that have devastated towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

"I could tell you that Bibi has been very strong.… He is not listening to Biden," Trump continued while speaking about the war in the Middle East.

"Biden is the one that came up with the Afghanistan plan. Take the soldiers out first and leave all that weakness. Leave Bagram behind. Bagram is one of the biggest air bases in the world. We built it for billions and billions of dollars many years ago. It's one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. And he gave it up. He's a fool. And we can't have another fool as a president. Biden is smarter than she is. We can't have this for another four years. We're not going to have a country left," Trump continued.

Trump has repeatedly said while on the campaign trail that wars in both the Middle East and Ukraine would not have unfolded if he were in office, vowing to end the wars if re-elected.