Trump calls Schiff a 'disgrace' for pushing collusion agenda, says Dem may have broken law

President Trump said on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff may have committed a crime by constantly pushing a false Russia-Trump collusion agenda.

“He should be forced out of office,” Trump told host Sean Hannity in a phone interview. “He is a disgrace to our country.”

“In one way you could say it’s a crime what he did," Trump said of the California Democrat, "because … he was making horrible statements that he knew were false.

MUELLER REPORT SUMMARY RELEASED, SHOWING NO PROOF TRUMP TEAM CONSPIRED WITH RUSSIA

"He would go on, night after night, talking about collusion -- the collusion delusion," Trump said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy after a nearly two-year-long investigation that resulted in 37 indictments.

Schiff, a vocal critic of the president, has doubled down that Trump and his administration colluded with foreign powers despite Mueller’s findings.

“Undoubtedly there is collusion,” Schiff told the Washington Post after Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's investigation was released Sunday. He told the paper that the question of whether Trump or the people around him were compromised by a hostile foreign power was not in any part of Mueller’s report.

HUCKABEE: SCHIFF SHOULD ‘SHUT UP’ IF HE DOESN’T HAVE EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION

In addition to Trump saying Schiff should leave office, other Republicans – including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. -- called for Schiff to step down from his leadership of the intelligence committee.

“I’ll tell you one thing about Russia,” Trump continued. “If they had anything on me, it would have come out a long time ago.”

Mueller’s report will be made public – with some parts redacted – in the coming weeks.