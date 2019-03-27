Rep. Adam Schiff doubles down on Trump guilt claims after Mueller probe: 'Undoubtedly there is collusion'

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., doubled down in an interview this week on his belief that President Trump and his administration colluded with foreign powers, regardless of what the summary of Mueller's investigation revealed.

“Undoubtedly there is collusion,” Schiff told the Washington Post after Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's investigation was published on Sunday, which said evidence could not be found that Trump and his administration collaborated with Russia to swing the 2016 election.

"We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power? It doesn’t appear that was any part of Mueller’s report," Schiff continued.

Schiff has been a vocal critic of President Trump throughout Mueller's investigation over the last two years. The investigation delivered 37 indictments of prominent individuals in Trump's circle but concluded over the weekend with no further criminal charges.

In the days since, there has been a substantial push by GOP members such as Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Mark Green and Rep. Matt Gaetz to get Schiff to step down from his position as head of the House Intelligence Committee.

"Adam Schiff should resign," Kellyanne Conway said. "He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?"

Schiff, on the other hand, seemed unbothered by calls for his resignation.

“I’m more than used to attacks from my GOP colleagues and I would expect nothing less,” he told CNN.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Mueller's full report, possibly redacted in some parts, will be made public for the American people in the coming weeks.