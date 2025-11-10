Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth

US carries out more 'lethal' strikes on alleged drug boats in international waters, Secretary Hegseth says

Hegseth says all six crewmembers on the two vessels were killed

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Secretary Hegseth announces more strikes on vessels carrying 'illicit narcotics' Video

Secretary Hegseth announces more strikes on vessels carrying 'illicit narcotics'

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced two additional airstrikes against alleged drug smuggling vessels in international waters on Monday. (Credit: @SecWar)

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced two additional airstrikes against alleged drug smuggling vessels in international waters on Monday.

The two attacks bring the total number of Trump administration airstrikes against alleged drug vessels to 19. Footage of the two strikes released by the Pentagon shows the vessels exploding into flames and debris.

"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth said in a statement.

"Both strikes were conducted in international waters and 3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed. No U.S. forces were harmed," he added.

TRUMP’S WAR ON CARTELS ENTERS NEW PHASE AS EXPERTS PREDICT WHAT’S NEXT

"Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people," he said.

At least 72 suspected narco-terrorists have been killed in recent strikes and three survived.

US MILITARY KILLS 2 SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN 16TH EASTERN PACIFIC STRIKE, HEGSETH SAYS

A US airstrike on an alleged drug boat

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced two additional airstrikes against alleged drug smuggling vessels in international waters on Monday. (X, @secwar)

The Trump administration has created a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force operating near the U.S. Southern Command in an effort "to crush the cartels, stop the poison, and keep America safe."

TOP DEMOCRAT BACKS US INTEL ON NARCO-TRAFFICKING STRIKES, FAULTS BIDEN FOR ‘NOT GOING FAR ENOUGH’ ON MADURO

US strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat

The U.S. killed six alleged drug traffickers on a boat in international waters near Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

The task force will coordinate air, maritime and special-operations missions across the region — marking the largest U.S. military effort in the Caribbean in decades.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

