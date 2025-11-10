US carries out more 'lethal' strikes on alleged drug boats in international waters, Secretary Hegseth says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced two additional airstrikes against alleged drug smuggling vessels in international waters on Monday.

The two attacks bring the total number of Trump administration airstrikes against alleged drug vessels to 19. Footage of the two strikes released by the Pentagon shows the vessels exploding into flames and debris.

"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth said in a statement.

"Both strikes were conducted in international waters and 3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed. No U.S. forces were harmed," he added.

"Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people," he said.

At least 72 suspected narco-terrorists have been killed in recent strikes and three survived.

The Trump administration has created a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force operating near the U.S. Southern Command in an effort "to crush the cartels, stop the poison, and keep America safe."

The task force will coordinate air, maritime and special-operations missions across the region — marking the largest U.S. military effort in the Caribbean in decades.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.