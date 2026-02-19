Trump says Iran has 15 days to reach a deal or face 'unfortunate' outcome

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran has a short window to agree to a deal with the U.S., President Donald Trump said Thursday, before warning that the situation could soon shift if negotiations fail.

The talks focus largely on curbing Tehran’s advancing nuclear program, which U.S. officials say has moved closer to weapons-grade enrichment.

The U.S. and Israel also want Iran to give up its long-range ballistic missiles, stop supporting groups around the Middle East and stop using force against protesters inside Iran.

"We’re going to make a deal or we’re going to get a deal one way or the other," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, signaling determination to secure an agreement.

While declining to specify whether the ultimate goal is the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, Trump made clear there would be consequences if diplomacy falls short.

"We’re either going to get a deal or it’s going to be unfortunate for them," he said.

Trump suggested the window for a breakthrough is narrowing, indicating Iran has no more than "10, 15 days, pretty much maximum" to reach an agreement.

His remarks come as negotiation efforts with Tehran remain ongoing.

Although Trump has repeatedly expressed hope for a deal, indirect talks in Geneva have yielded mixed feedback.

Trump said "good talks are being had," and a senior U.S. official said Iran would make a written proposal on how to address U.S. concerns, Reuters reported.

"I believe we made good progress," said Abbas Araghchi, the head of the Iranian delegation in Geneva. "The path toward an agreement has started, but we will not reach it quickly."

Vice President JD Vance, however, said in an interview with Fox News that "red lines" were set.

"In some ways, it went well. They agreed to meet afterward," Vance said. "But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through. So we’re going to keep on working it."

According to The Associated Press, Iran has resisted broader U.S. and Israeli demands to curb its missile program and cut ties with armed regional groups.

Trump’s comments also coincided with Iran’s annual military drills with Russia on Thursday, as a second U.S. aircraft carrier moved closer to the Middle East.

Similarly, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of military action despite ongoing talks.