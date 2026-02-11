Vance warns Iran that 'another option on the table' if nuclear deal not reached

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance warned Iran that there is "another option on the table" if the regime does not make a nuclear deal with the U.S.

Vance made the statement while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force Two on Tuesday. A reporter referenced President Donald Trump's musings about potentially deploying a second air craft carrier strike group to the Middle East.

"How confident are you in going the diplomatic route? Do you think that is still going to be successful or are we leaning more towards a military strike?" the reporter asked.

"The president has told his entire senior team that we should be trying to cut a deal that ensures the Iranians don't have nuclear weapons," Vance responded.

"But if we can't cut that deal, then there's another option on the table. So I think the president is going to continue to preserve his options. He's going to have a lot of options because we have the most powerful military in the world. But until the president tells us to stop, we're going to engage in these conversations and try to reach a good outcome through negotiation," he continued.

Vance went on to downplay pushes for regime change in Iran, saying a removal of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime would be up to "the Iranian people."

He said the Trump administration's only focus is preventing the current Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Vance's comments come a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump at the White House on Wednesday, with Iran expected to take center stage in the meeting.

In a phone interview with Axios, the president said Tehran "very much wants to reach a deal," but warned, "Either we make a deal, or we’ll have to do something very tough — like last time."

Netanyahu, speaking before departing Israel for Washington, said he intends to present Israel’s position .

"I will present to the president our concept regarding the principles of the negotiations — the essential principles that are important not only to Israel but to anyone who wants peace and security in the Middle East," he told reporters.

U.S. and Iranian officials resumed talks in Oman this week for the first time since last summer’s 12-day war. The United States continues to maintain a significant military presence in the Gulf, however, a posture widely viewed as both deterrence and for holding leverage in negotiations with Tehran.