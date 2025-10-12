Trump says Hamas may release 20 hostages ‘a little bit early’ as he heads to Middle East

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Hamas may release the 20 hostages it is holding "a little bit early."

Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the Middle East, where he was asked about the latest on the hostages and when they might be released.

"So, they have the hostages — I understand all 20 — and we may get them out a little bit early," Trump said. "Getting them was amazing, actually, because we were involved, and they were in places you don’t want to know about."

The president’s comments come as Hamas faces a deadline to return all remaining hostages to Israel, following a peace deal that ended the two-year-long Israel-Hamas war.

The peace agreement, brokered by President Trump, sparked celebrations across a region plagued by violence since the Hamas terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump described the peace agreement as historic, saying it was the first time in 3,000 years that Jews, Muslims, and Arab nations were "dancing in the streets." He said the deal had unified countries that were once bitter enemies and that Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other regional powers were "all into this deal."

When asked about the fighting, Trump declared that the conflict had come to an end.

"The war is over," the president said.

He expressed confidence that the ceasefire would hold, saying people were "tired" of centuries of conflict.

"Everybody knows their place," Trump said, adding that peace "is going to be great for everybody."

The president said rebuilding Gaza would begin quickly, though he cautioned that the region resembled a "demolition site." He said reconstruction would start with clearing unstable structures and restoring basic services before long-term redevelopment begins.

Trump also said a new governing body known as the "Board of Peace" would be formed soon, with international leaders seeking to take part. He mentioned Tony Blair as a potential participant but said he wanted to ensure the former British prime minister would be an "acceptable choice."

Trump acknowledged that Hamas has begun forming a local police force and said the U.S. granted temporary approval for that effort to help maintain order. He estimated that Hamas had lost "probably 60,000 people" in the conflict and said ensuring safety as civilians return was now a priority.

He praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "the right person at this time," revealing that Netanyahu had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump said Netanyahu "did a very good job" during the conflict and that their relationship remained strong.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President JD Vance warned that some of the hostages who were killed while in captivity by Hamas may never be returned to their families.

"The reality is that some of the hostages may never get back, but I do think, with some effort, we'll be able to give them to their families so they at least have some closure," Vance said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

He continued, noting that while rescuing living hostages remains the Trump administration’s top priority, returning the remains of those killed is also an important effort to give families closure.

"We do want to give these people the ability to have a proper burial with their loved ones who were murdered by brutal terrorists, and that matters to us," Vance said. "It matters to the families, and it will remain a focus, but it's going to take some time."

The vice president stopped short of certainly, though, saying he believes most of the victims’ remains – but not all – will eventually be recovered.

Fox News Digital’s Taylor Penley contributed to this report.