Trump says Dems 'created this phony crime' with obstruction claims, in 'Hannity' interview

President Trump lashed out at Democrats following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night the Democrats "created this phony crime" by accusing him of obstruction of justice.

"I didn't do it. They create a phony crime," Trump said. "And then they say 'he obstructed.' They said there was no collusion but 'he obstructed.' And there has never been anything like this ever in this country."

When asked by lawmakers whether or not the findings of the nearly two-year-long Russia investigation truly exonerated the president, Mueller testified before two House committees on Wednesday afternoon answering "No."

Trump reiterated his desire to "investigate the investigators" and said Attorney General William Barr would be "looking into it."

"This should never happen to another President of the United States again," Trump said. "This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This was a fake witch hunt."

During his testimony, Mueller denied Trump's assertions that the investigation was a "witch hunt" and insinuated that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian aid to help them win the 2016 election.

Still, the former special prosecutor reiterated what was laid out in his report saying "we did not reach a determination as to whether the President committed a crime.”

"This was treason. This was high crimes. This was everything as bad a definition you want to come up with," Trump said of the investigation.

