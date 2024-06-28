Expand / Collapse search
Trump says 'biggest problem' not Biden's age, 'decline,' but his policies in first appearance since debate

Trump told voters to ask themselves if they 'can survive four more years' of Biden

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Former President Trump made his first public appearance in Chesapeake, Virginia, Friday, after his debate against President Biden.

At former President Trump's first rally since the presidential debate, he argued the nation's "biggest problem" is not President Biden's age and "decline," but his destructive policies.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 1,000 at Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Virginia, Friday, Trump took a victory lap after the first 2024 presidential debate.

Trump told supporters every voter should ask one question before heading to the polls Nov. 5.

"The question every voter should be asking themselves today is not whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance, but whether America can survive four more years of crooked Joe Biden in the White House," he said.

TRUMP, BIDEN SPAR OVER GOLF HANDICAPS AS THEY TRY TO CONVINCE VOTERS THEY ARE NOT TOO OLD FOR THE PRESIDENCY

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Va., July 28, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, shakes hands with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin during a rally at Greenbrier Farms June 28, 2024, in Chesapeake, Va.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Remember, the biggest problem for our country is not Joe Biden's personal decline," Trump said. "It's that Joe Biden's policies are causing America's decline at a level that we've never seen before.

"That's why this November, the people of Virginia and the people of America are going to tell crooked Joe Biden, 'You're fired.'"

Joe Biden

Biden said he is committed to winning the election, brushing aside mounting calls from prominent Democrats to step aside following his disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump. (Cornell Watson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden addressed his campaign performance at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, saying, "I don’t debate as well as I used to.

BIDEN'S INNER CIRCLE SILENT AS PARTY REELS FOLLOWING ‘EMBARRASSING’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE

"I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done," he told a roaring crowd that chanted "Four more years."

"The choice in this election is simple," Biden said. "Donald Trump will destroy our democracy. I will defend it."

Joe and Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden delivered remarks at a campaign rally at the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., June 28, 2024. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Biden's age and mental acuity have been at the forefront as voters inch closer to Election Day.

Biden, 81, is the oldest president in history and has faced skepticism from voters and Republican lawmakers about his ability to do the job.

Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term, while Trump would be 82.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

