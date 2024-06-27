Expand / Collapse search
Presidential Debate

Trump, Biden spar over golf handicaps as they try to convince voters they are not too old for the presidency

Biden would be 86 at the end of a possible second term; Trump would be 82

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Donald Trump: I'd like to see Biden take a cognitive test Video

President Trump tells voters he is in good shape during the CNN Presidential Debate. (Courtesy: CNN)

President Biden and former President Trump faced off on the CNN presidential debate stage Thursday night, but suggested another showdown--this time, in an unlikely setting. The golf course. 

During the CNN Presidential Debate, CNN moderator Dana Bash presented the age Biden and Trump would be at the end of a potential second term.

Biden would be 86. Trump would be 82. 

Biden defended his age, saying he "spent half my career being criticized about being the youngest person in politics. I was the second youngest person ever elected to the United States Senate, and now I’m the oldest. This guy is three years younger and a lot less competent." 

But Trump reminded that he has taken two cognitive tests. 

Trump Biden CNN debate

President Joe Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and former President Trump are facing off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"I aced both of them, as you know, we made it public. He took none. I’d like to see him take one. Just want a real easy one, like, go through the first five questions—he couldn’t do it. But I took two cognitive tests I took physical exams every year and you know, we knock on wood wherever we may have wood, that I’m in very good health," Trump said. 

Trump, an avid golfer, said Thursday night that he recently "won two club championships—not even senior—two regular club championships." 

"To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way and I do it," Trump said. "He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match—he can’t hit a ball 50 yards." 

Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Trump added: "I think I’m in very good shape—I feel I’m in as good shape as I was 25, 30 years ago. Actually, I’m probably a little bit lighter, but I’m in as good shape as I was years ago. I feel very good. I feel the same."

But Biden chimed in, making an offer and saying he would "be happy to have a driving contest." 

Biden at CNN Debate

President Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I got my handicap, which when I was vice president, down to a six," Biden said. "And by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?" 

Trump fired back: "That’s the biggest lie that he’s a six handicap of all." 

Biden seemingly corrected himself, saying: "I was a eight handicap. Yeah. Eight." 

 "I’ve seen you swing. I know your swing," Trump said. "Let’s not act like children." 

But Biden replied: "You are a child." 

Trump pushed back, adding: "Let’s not act like children." 

