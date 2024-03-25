Trump to renew push for delay in New York hush money trial as $454M fraud bond comes due

Former President Trump will appear in a Manhattan court on Monday, where he is expected to renew his push for a delay in his hush money payments trial.

The trial is currently scheduled for April 15, a date that was already delayed 30 days thanks to the discovery of new evidence material in early March. In a separate case, Trump also faces a Monday deadline to pay a $454 million bond in the civil fraud case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Judge Juan Merchan is holding Monday's hearing to make a final determination for the date of the trial. Trump's team argues that the evidence uncovered in early March requires more time for review. They also say that prosecutors with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office received elements of the new evidence before the defense and allegedly violated discovery rules.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

JUDGE DELAYS TRUMP'S HUSH-MONEY TRIAL AMID LAST-MINUTE EVIDENCE DUMP BY FEDS

Bragg's office urged Merchan do deny Trump's push for further delays in a filing last week. Prosecutors argue Trump's team is seeking to delay the trial for as long as possible, with an ultimate goal of pushing his legal battles past the November election.

TRUMP HOLDS SLIGHT EDGE OVER BIDEN IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE: POLL

"Defendant's accusations of a discovery violation are a distraction from the only issue actually presented here, which is how this Court should respond to the late arrival of potentially relevant evidence from sources outside of the People's direction or control," Bragg wrote in last week's court filing.

"On that question, the appropriate remedy is the brief adjournment that this Court has already granted, which is more than enough time for the parties to review what the People now have good reason to believe is the limited number of relevant records in the USAO's recent productions. This Court should accordingly deny defendant's request for more extreme sanctions," the filing continued.

COMER INVITES HUNTER BIDEN, BUSINESS ASSOCIATES TO TESTIFY PUBLICLY MARCH 20 AMID IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

The new evidence is some 15,000 records produced by the Justice Department relating to its investigation of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who is serving as a star witness in the hush money case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Attorney's Office said much of the material is unrelated to the state case against Trump. Federal prosecutors have already provided at least 104,000 pages of records — 74,000 of which initially went just to Bragg's office and not to Trump's lawyers.

Bragg's office has since turned over those 74,000 pages to the defense.

In the civil fraud case brought by the state attorney general's office, Monday is the end of the 30-day grace period Trump was given to post a $454 million appeal bond. If he fails to do so, Attorney General James can enforce the trial court's judgment against the former president and start seizing his property and/or assets.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report