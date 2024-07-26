Trump's former doctor gives health update after shooting, calls out Wray for doubt about bullet

A former White House doctor released a letter Friday stating that former President Trump is "rapidly recovering" following the July 13 shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and that there is "absolutely no evidence" he was hit with "anything other than a bullet."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who took issue with testimony made earlier this week by FBI Director Christopher Wray, said "I want to reassure the American people and the rest of the world, that President Trump is doing extremely well."

Jackson, who is Trump's former physician, said, "I have continued to monitor his health and well-being, along with his primary care physician, since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13th.

"The would-be assassin fired multiple rounds from a relatively close distance using a high-powered rifle, with one bullet striking the former President, and now the Republican Nominee for President, in his right ear," Jackson continued.

"During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass. There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet," he added. "Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else."

"As a former White House Physician for 14 years, who served during three presidential administrations, and served as the appointed physician for both President Obama and President Trump, I fully understand the global significance of this attempt on the life of the former President and the current Republican Nominee for President," Jackson added.

"As such, I want to reassure the American people and the rest of the world, that President Trump is doing extremely well," Jackson concluded. "He is rapidly recovering from the gunshot wound to his right ear. I will continue to be available to assist President Trump and his personal physician in any way they see fit and will provide updates as necessary and with the permission of President Trump."

In an interview Thursday on FOX Business' "Kudlow," Jackson said it was "absolutely ridiculous" for Wray to suggest that Trump might not have been struck by a bullet.

"This degrades any level of credibility that this man may have had – after years of weaponizing the FBI and the DOJ against the president," Jackson said. "It was absolutely a bullet, I examined it. There was a track of a bullet."

Jackson also praised the creation of a bipartisan House task force to investigate the Trump assassination attempt.

"We don't have any confidence in the number one law enforcement agency in this country right now. And if [Wray's] going to come make statements like that, he better have some evidence of what he's talking about," Jackson said. "There was no fractured glass on the teleprompters or anything else."