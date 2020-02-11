Trump pulls former US attorney Jessie Liu’s nomination for Treasury role

President Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Jessie Liu to serve as a top Treasury Department official, Fox News has learned.

The president’s move to withdraw Liu’s nomination comes just hours after four Justice Department lawyers quit following a move by senior leaders at the department to overrule the prosecutors' judgment by seeking a lesser sentence for long-time Trump ally Roger Stone after he was found guilty of lying to Congress.

DOJ TO SCALE BACK 'EXTREME' STONE SENTENCE RECOMMENDATION

Liu is a former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., whobefore her nomination oversaw the prosecutions of Stone and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn over charges of false statements to the FBI. She had previously been considered by Trump to be the associate attorney general, the third-highest office in the Justice Department, but withdrew her name from consideration last March.

Attorney General William Barr instead appointed her as chairwoman of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee of United States Attorneys (AGAC).

Liu, 46, was an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington from 2002 until 2006 and prosecuted violent crimes, drug-trafficking and fraud cases. She later served as deputy chief of staff for the Justice Department's national security division, a counsel to the deputy attorney general and as a deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's civil rights division.

Liu also worked as deputy general counsel at the Treasury Department and was a partner at the law firms Morrison & Foerster and Jenner & Block.

If she were confirmed to the post at the Treasury, Liu would have served as undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes and played a major role in the Trump administration’s use of economic sanctions.

Liu was scheduled for a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.