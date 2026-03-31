Trump's proposed presidential library revealed as towering Miami skyscraper in striking new video

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A newly released animated video shows renderings of President Donald Trump’s proposed presidential library in downtown Miami, featuring a soaring waterfront skyscraper and museum space.

Trump shared the video on Truth Social early Tuesday, offering a first look at the proposed project, while his son, Eric Trump, posted it on X with additional details, describing the project as a "lasting testament" to his father and his legacy.

"Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team," Eric Trump wrote, adding that the waterfront landmark would stand as a tribute to "an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known."

"These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!" he added.

Eric Trump has been leading the project’s development and serves as president of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation and is one of its trustees.

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The video, set to dramatic orchestral music, opens with sweeping aerial shots of the proposed waterfront site, showing landscaped grounds with palm-lined walkways, fountains and green spaces before revealing the towering glass structure.

It shows a tall glass tower topped with a spire, with Trump’s name displayed in gold lettering across the facade and a large American flag draped down the center. A presidential plane resembling Air Force One is showcased on the ground floor, alongside gold escalators reminiscent of Trump Tower in New York City.

Additional renderings show military aircraft displayed inside the complex and a large auditorium-style space featuring a towering gold statue of Trump, a stage and large-scale digital displays.

The design also includes replicas from Trump’s time in the White House, including the Oval Office, the West Colonnade and a planned ballroom.

The presidential library is set to be designed by Miami-based architecture and engineering firm Bermello Ajamil and built on a roughly 2.6-acre waterfront site.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet voted in late September to transfer the Biscayne Boulevard parcel to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

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The proposed site, located near Trump National Doral, was briefly tied up in a legal battle after a federal judge paused the land transfer from Miami-Dade College before allowing it to proceed in December.

The Miami site is currently used as an employee parking lot for Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus and is adjacent to the historic Freedom Tower, which served as a resource center for hundreds of thousands of Cubans who fled communism in the 1960s and 1970s and sought asylum in the United States. The 100-year-old structure is considered a symbol of the city’s vibrant immigrant heritage.

The site is surrounded by luxury high-rise apartment buildings and has waterfront views, facing directly toward the Kaseya Center, home to the NBA’s Miami Heat, as well as Dodge Island, where many of the world’s largest cruise liners dock.

The parcel was appraised at more than $66 million, according to media reports, but it could sell for at least $360 million, The New York Times reported, citing a real estate consultant.

President Donald Trump’s post also included a link inviting supporters to donate to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation. The Trump Presidential Library Foundation's other trustees are Tiffany Trump’s husband Michael Boulos and Trump attorney James Kiley.

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Trump carried Miami-Dade County by 13 points, the first Republican to carry it since 1988.

The unveiling comes as former President Barack Obama’s presidential center in Chicago is scheduled to open in June.