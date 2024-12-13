Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Trump posts 'how it's going' message contrasting Time Person of the Year cover with mugshot

The president-elect was named Time magazine's Person of the Year Thursday

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Trump ‘absolutely’ deserves to be Person of the Year, Xaviaer DuRousseau says Video

Trump ‘absolutely’ deserves to be Person of the Year, Xaviaer DuRousseau says

Panelists Roma Daravi and Xaviaer DuRousseau discuss several topics on ‘Fox News @ Night,’ including Time magazine naming President-elect Trump ‘Person of the Year.’

President-elect Trump on Friday posted a message on his Truth Social account that contrasted his 2023 mugshot with his Time magazine cover.

Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year this week, which included a cover and an in-depth interview as he prepares to take office for the second time. 

"How it started, how it’s going," Trump wrote with his mugshot on the left side and his Time cover on the right. 

TRUMP SPEAKS ON BEING NAMED TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Trump's "how it's going" post with his mug shot and his Time Magazine cover

"How it started, how it’s going," Trump wrote with his mugshot on the left side and his Time Magazine cover on the right on Truth Social.  (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Trump’s mugshot was taken in May 2023 when he was processed at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being indicted on election racketeering charges.  

The magazine announced Trump, who faced an assassination attempt last summer and won the first nonconsecutive U.S. presidential term since Grover Cleveland in the 19th century, had been named its Person of the Year Thursday. 

TRUMP PROMISES ‘TREMENDOUS INCENTIVE’ ON TAXES DURING SECOND TERM 

Donald Trump Time Magazine Person of the Year

President-elect Trump speaks at a reception at the New York Stock Exchange after being named Time's Person of the Year for the second time Dec. 12, 2024, in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump, in a ceremony after the announcement, called it an "honor." 

'Thank you very much for doing it," he said. "Thank the whole group at Time. Really professional people." 

Trump at his Time Magazine ceremony

Trump, during a ceremony after the announcement, called it an "honor."  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was first named the magazine’s Person of the Year after his first presidential win in 2016. 

More from Politics