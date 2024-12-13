Trump posts 'how it's going' message contrasting Time Person of the Year cover with mugshot

President-elect Trump on Friday posted a message on his Truth Social account that contrasted his 2023 mugshot with his Time magazine cover.

Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year this week, which included a cover and an in-depth interview as he prepares to take office for the second time.

"How it started, how it’s going," Trump wrote with his mugshot on the left side and his Time cover on the right.

TRUMP SPEAKS ON BEING NAMED TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Trump’s mugshot was taken in May 2023 when he was processed at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being indicted on election racketeering charges.

The magazine announced Trump, who faced an assassination attempt last summer and won the first nonconsecutive U.S. presidential term since Grover Cleveland in the 19th century, had been named its Person of the Year Thursday.

TRUMP PROMISES ‘TREMENDOUS INCENTIVE’ ON TAXES DURING SECOND TERM

Trump, in a ceremony after the announcement, called it an "honor."

'Thank you very much for doing it," he said. "Thank the whole group at Time. Really professional people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was first named the magazine’s Person of the Year after his first presidential win in 2016.