Trump portrait he claimed was 'purposefully distorted' to be taken down from Colorado Capitol

Trump went on a tirade over the weekend when he criticized the portrait in the painter

A portrait of President Donald Trump that he claimed was "purposefully distorted" will be taken down from the Colorado Capitol, officials said Monday. 

In a statement, House Democrats said the oil painting, painted by artist Sarah Boardman during Trump’s first term, would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the state Legislature in Denver, the Associated Press reported.

"If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them," the Democrats said.

Trump portrait unveiling

President Trump's portrait joins the wall of former presidents inside the Colorado state Capitol. (Screenshot/KCNC, KMGH feed)

The portrait was unveiled in 2019. State Republicans raised more than $11,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission the painting.

Trump criticized the painting in a Truth Social post on Sunday. 

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," he wrote. 

President Donald Trump's portrait

President Donald Trump's portrait hangs in the Colorado Capitol after an unveiling ceremony, Aug. 1, 2019, in Denver.  (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

"The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one [of] me is truly the worst, Trump added. "She must have lost her talent as she got older."

Trump said he was requesting the portrait's removal on behalf of angry Coloradans who have complained about it.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain," he wrote. "In fact, they are actually angry about it!"

Trump called on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to have the painting taken down. 

"Jared should be ashamed of himself!" he wrote. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.