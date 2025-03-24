Trump portrait he claimed was 'purposefully distorted' to be taken down from Colorado Capitol

A portrait of President Donald Trump that he claimed was "purposefully distorted" will be taken down from the Colorado Capitol, officials said Monday.

In a statement, House Democrats said the oil painting, painted by artist Sarah Boardman during Trump’s first term, would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the state Legislature in Denver, the Associated Press reported.

"If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them," the Democrats said.

SENATOR REVEALS WHY EVERYONE 'LOVES' TRUMP AFTER ROARING NCAA STANDING OVATION

The portrait was unveiled in 2019. State Republicans raised more than $11,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission the painting.

Trump criticized the painting in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," he wrote.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED DURING TRUMP'S NINTH WEEK IN OFFICE

"The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one [of] me is truly the worst, Trump added. "She must have lost her talent as she got older."

Trump said he was requesting the portrait's removal on behalf of angry Coloradans who have complained about it.

"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain," he wrote. "In fact, they are actually angry about it!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump called on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to have the painting taken down.

"Jared should be ashamed of himself!" he wrote.