Donald Trump Jr ally Sergio Gor offered top White House personnel job: report

One of Donald Trump Jr.'s allies and business partners has reportedly been offered a key position in his father's second term in the White House.

Sergio Gor is expected to lead the Presidential Personnel Office and will be tasked with aiding President-elect Donald Trump in recruiting, vetting and nominating thousands of political appointees across the federal government, according to a report.

"Awesome news. Sergio will be great!" Trump Jr. posted on the social media platform X in response to the news, first reported by Semafor.

As president and co-founder of Trump Jr.'s publishing company, Gor is part of President-elect Trump’s latest efforts in assembling a second administration full of allies, loyalists and other supporters.

TRUMP'S PICKS SO FAR: HERE'S WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT

Trump has previously said that the biggest mistake of his first presidency was picking disloyal people to join his administration.

"The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people – I picked some great people, you know, but you don’t think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn’t have picked," Trump said last month on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

TRUMP'S SPEEDY CABINET PICKS SHOW HIS ‘PRIORITY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST,’ TRANSITION TEAM SAYS

"I picked a few people that I shouldn’t have picked," he said.

Not only did Gor help publish books by the former and future president, he also left his position as a longtime aide to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to join the finance committee for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

In 2021, Gor also officiated a wedding in California for Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., another Trump ally who Trump recently tapped to be his nominee for attorney general.

Gaetz has since resigned from the House of Representatives after his selection for the Department of Justice, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gor is among the latest in a string of announced picks for Trump's new administration. The president-elect has also picked, among others, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., for national security adviser and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for secretary of state.

Tesla CEO and billionaire endorser Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to lead Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency.

Fox News' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.