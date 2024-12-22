Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland, announces other picks

President-elect Trump on Sunday named Callista Gingrich, wife to former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, as one of his latest U.S. ambassador nominees.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he picked Gingrich to serve as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland, citing her previous ambassadorial experience in his first administration. Gingrich, and the other ambassador nominees, will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"Happily married to the Great Newt Gingrich, Callista previously served, with distinction, as my Ambassador to the Holy See," Trump's post read. "During her tenure, Callista worked to advance and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking, and provide humanitarian assistance around the World."

"Callista graduated, with honors, from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1988," the Republican leader added. "Congratulations!"

Trump later wrote that he has nominated Mauricio Claver-Carone as a U.S. special envoy for Latin America. Special envoy positions are different from ambassador roles, as they are shorter and typically meant to fulfill a specific mission.

Trump cited "chaos and anarchy" at the U.S. southern border in his announcement about Claver-Carone.

"It is time to restore order in our own hemisphere," Trump wrote. "Mauricio knows the region, and how to put America’s interests FIRST."

"He also knows the dire threats we face from illegal mass migration and fentanyl," he added. "As the State Department’s Special Envoy, Mauricio will work tirelessly to protect the American People."

In a third post, Trump named Ken Howery, a co-founder of PayPal, as his pick for U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Howery previously served as a U.S. ambassador to Sweden, and Trump wrote that he "served our National brilliantly" in that role.

"As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad," Trump explained. "For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity…Thank you Ken, and congratulations!"