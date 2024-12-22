Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland, announces other picks

Trump also named PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to an ambassador position

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Trump: ‘We will keep men out of women’s sports’ Video

Trump: ‘We will keep men out of women’s sports’

President-elect Donald Trump speaks about transgender bathrooms and women's sports at AmericaFest.

President-elect Trump on Sunday named Callista Gingrich, wife to former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, as one of his latest U.S. ambassador nominees.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he picked Gingrich to serve as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland, citing her previous ambassadorial experience in his first administration. Gingrich, and the other ambassador nominees, will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"Happily married to the Great Newt Gingrich, Callista previously served, with distinction, as my Ambassador to the Holy See," Trump's post read. "During her tenure, Callista worked to advance and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking, and provide humanitarian assistance around the World."

"Callista graduated, with honors, from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1988," the Republican leader added. "Congratulations!"

TRUMP NOMINATES PAIR TO HELP LEAD DOJ, ANNOUNCES FEDERAL RAILROAD ADMINISTRATION PICK

Split image of Trump, Callista Gingricj

Trump nominated Callista Gingrich to serve as one of his ambassadors in his new administration. (Reuters)

Trump later wrote that he has nominated Mauricio Claver-Carone as a U.S. special envoy for Latin America. Special envoy positions are different from ambassador roles, as they are shorter and typically meant to fulfill a specific mission.

Trump cited "chaos and anarchy" at the U.S. southern border in his announcement about Claver-Carone.

"It is time to restore order in our own hemisphere," Trump wrote. "Mauricio knows the region, and how to put America’s interests FIRST."

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP'S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

Mauricio Claver-Carone

The president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Mauricio Claver-Carone, poses during an interview with AFP in Madrid on November 11, 2021. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

"He also knows the dire threats we face from illegal mass migration and fentanyl," he added. "As the State Department’s Special Envoy, Mauricio will work tirelessly to protect the American People."

In a third post, Trump named Ken Howery, a co-founder of PayPal, as his pick for U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Howery previously served as a U.S. ambassador to Sweden, and Trump wrote that he "served our National brilliantly" in that role.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ken Howery

Former US Ambassador to Sweden Ken Howery (R) welcomed the United States' secretary of the Air Force Barbara M Barrett (C) at the Arlanda Airport outside Stockholm during a meeting on August 28, 2020. (Photo by FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

"As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad," Trump explained. "For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity…Thank you Ken, and congratulations!"

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

More from Politics