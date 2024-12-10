Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump names former El Salvador ambassador Ron Johnson as choice for Mexico envoy

Johnson previously served under Trump as ambassador to El Salvador during his first administration

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson has been tapped by President-elect Trump to serve as ambassador to Mexico in his upcoming administration.

Like many of his picks, Trump announced the news on his Truth Social network. 

"Ron will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation’s security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies," he wrote. 

TRUMP'S PROPOSED TARIFFS ON MEXICO, CANADA, CHINA WILL INCREASE INFLATION, GOLDMAN SACHS WARNS

Ron Johnson, former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador

Ronald Johnson, former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, listens during a joint press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. President-elect Trump on Tuesday named Johnson his choice for ambassador to Mexico.  (Fred Ramos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"During my First Term, Ron served as the Ambassador to El Salvador, where he worked tirelessly with Salvadoran authorities and our team to reduce violent crime and illegal migration to the lowest levels in History," he added. 

Johnson, a former official with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and U.S. Army Green Beret, would serve in one of the high-profile diplomatic posts in the Trump administration. 

TRUMP TARIFFS WILL BRING MEXICO TO THE TABLE, TEXAS DEMOCRAT SAYS

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

President Claudia Claudia Sheinbaum (Left) President-elect Donald Trump (Right.) (Getty Images)

Trump has threatened to impose steep tariffs on Mexico if it doesn't do more to prevent the flow of illegal immigrants and illegal drugs across the southern border. He's also threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and China as well. 

In his announcement, Trump said Johnson would help put an end to "migrant crime, stop the illegal flow of Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our Country and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

