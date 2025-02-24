Expand / Collapse search
Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump, Musk endorse Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor

'He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!' Trump wrote

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Vivek Ramaswamy says Americans have to ‘reject’ victimhood and celebrate being ‘victors’ Video

Vivek Ramaswamy says Americans have to ‘reject’ victimhood and celebrate being ‘victors’

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shares why he believes Democrats should abandon the notion of playing the 'victim' and embrace being winners in America on ‘Hannity.’

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk on Monday separately endorsed entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio's gubernatorial race.

Ramaswamy, who ran against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, announced his candidacy earlier on Monday to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the 2026 election.

Trump announced his endorsement in a post to his social media platform Truth Social.

RAMASWAMY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN IN OHIO: 'BEST DAYS ARE STILL YET AHEAD'

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks before President Donald Trump takes the stage at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL," Trump wrote. 

"He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country," he continued. "He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!"

Musk, a senior advisor to Trump, also offered Ramaswamy his endorsement a short time later.

Trump

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. (Getty Images)

"Good luck, you have my full endorsement!" Musk responded to Ramaswamy in a post on X.

Ramaswamy formally declared his candidacy during a rally on Monday in his hometown of Cincinnati.

"I will lead Ohio to become the state of excellence in America," Ramaswamy told the crowd.

TOP JD VANCE POLITICAL ADVISORS TO PLAY KEY ROLES IN RAMASWAMY CAMPAIGN

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. (Getty Images)

"Think that sounds unrealistic? It’s not," he said. "In fact, it wasn’t long ago that Ohio was that state. Today, young people on the internet make fun of something by saying ‘that’s so Ohio.’ But less than a century ago, people weren’t making fun of Ohio, they were aspiring to be Ohio."

Ramaswamy, 39, dropped out of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to endorse Trump and become a surrogate for the current president.

