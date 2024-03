Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Lawyers for former President Trump filed motions Tuesday night for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll case, arguing that the court limited his testimony during the trial last month and that statements he made about her allegations were meant to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency."

Trump's legal team filed two motions Tuesday night: one for judgment in Trump's favor and one for a new trial.

A federal jury decided last month that Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s. The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

In their motion for judgment in Trump's favor, attorneys for the 2024 GOP front-runner argue that Carroll failed to establish Trump's statements caused harm to Carroll.

"It is readily apparent that the jury’s findings were based on ‘confusion, speculation or prejudice’ as opposed to the ‘evidence presented at trial,’" they wrote.

In their motion for a new trial, Trump's lawyers argue that the court severely limited the former president's testimony, which they say influenced the jury's verdict.

Trump's lawyers stressed that he made statements about Carroll in an effort to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency."

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape, but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in that trial.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump posted on his TRUTH Social shortly after the verdict was read. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights."

Trump added: "THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996, was seeking $12 million.

Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegation. His denial resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a defamation lawsuit, claiming that his response caused harm to her reputation.

The jury found Carroll was injured as a result of statements Trump made while in the White House in June 2019.

The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million in compensatory damages, other than the reputational repair program, and $11 million in damages for the reputational repair program. The jury found Trump’s statements were made to harm Carroll and awarded her $65 million in punitive damages. In total, the jury said Carroll should be paid $83.3 million.