Trump kicks off Thanksgiving week with turkey pardon and Christmas tree arrival

President Donald Trump is kicking off Thanksgiving week with some classic White House holiday traditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to take part in one of Washington’s quirkiest traditions, the annual turkey pardon. The lighthearted ceremony takes place in the Rose Garden, where the president spares two lucky birds ahead of Thanksgiving.

The White House often lets the public get involved in naming the turkeys, usually selecting from fan submissions.

This year, the first lady asked people to vote on X, sharing a shortlist of possible names.

Last year’s pardoned turkeys, "Peach" and "Blossom" and the ones before them, "Liberty" and "Bell," all came from Minnesota.

North Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Ohio, California, Virginia and Missouri have all sent turkeys to the White House.

Also this week, the first lady will welcome the official White House Christmas tree, marking the start of the season at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

This year’s tree comes from Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, which is about an hour northeast of Grand Rapids.

The Fraser fir, which will stand in the Blue Room of the White House, will be presented by farm owners Rex and Jessica Korson. The two will also supply a smaller tree for the Oval Office.

The family earned the honor by winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Tree Contest in July, the competition that selects the farm supplying the White House Christmas tree each year.