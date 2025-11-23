Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump kicks off Thanksgiving week with turkey pardon and Christmas tree arrival

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump expected to participate in annual ceremony this week

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts pardon Thanksgiving turkeys Cran and Berry Video

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts pardon Thanksgiving turkeys Cran and Berry

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts reveal viewer-chosen turkeys 'Cran' and 'Berry,' meet farmer Judd Culver who raised them, and celebrate their live Thanksgiving pardon.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is kicking off Thanksgiving week with some classic White House holiday traditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to take part in one of Washington’s quirkiest traditions, the annual turkey pardon. The lighthearted ceremony takes place in the Rose Garden, where the president spares two lucky birds ahead of Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING DINNER COSTS BY THE NUMBERS REVEAL WHAT'S CHEAPER, WHAT'S STILL PRICEY

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump smile during the turkey pardon at the White House in 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to pardon turkeys this week at the White House. (Kevin Deitsch/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The White House often lets the public get involved in naming the turkeys, usually selecting from fan submissions. 

This year, the first lady asked people to vote on X, sharing a shortlist of possible names.

Last year’s pardoned turkeys, "Peach" and "Blossom" and the ones before them, "Liberty" and "Bell," all came from Minnesota.

North Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Ohio, California, Virginia and Missouri have all sent turkeys to the White House.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL RUSH IS UNDERWAY AT AIRPORTS NATIONWIDE

Also this week, the first lady will welcome the official White House Christmas tree, marking the start of the season at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

This year’s tree comes from Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, which is about an hour northeast of Grand Rapids. 

U.S. first lady Melania Trump welcomes the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree in 2020.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump will begin decorating the White House for the Christmas season over the next couple of days. (Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images)

The Fraser fir, which will stand in the Blue Room of the White House, will be presented by farm owners Rex and Jessica Korson. The two will also supply a smaller tree for the Oval Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family earned the honor by winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Tree Contest in July, the competition that selects the farm supplying the White House Christmas tree each year.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue