Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump jokes he ‘hangs around’ Mike Johnson because he feels ‘protected’ at Prayer Breakfast

President reveals House Speaker's habit of requesting prayer before meals during National Prayer Breakfast remarks

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
‘Sir, may we pray?’ Trump ribs Speaker Johnson during Prayer Breakfast remarks Video

‘Sir, may we pray?’ Trump ribs Speaker Johnson during Prayer Breakfast remarks

Trump joked about the speaker’s habit of praying before meals before praising Johnson as "very religious" and "doing an unbelievable job."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump joked about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s religious devotion during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, recounting how Johnson asks to pray before meals, even during lunch, as Trump described it.

The 74th annual bipartisan event was held in Washington and attended by lawmakers, faith leaders and dignitaries.

"Did you know that, Mr. Speaker, you know, Mike Johnson’s a very religious person, that he does not hide it?" Trump said. "He’ll say to me sometimes at lunch, ‘Sir, may we pray?’ I say, ‘Excuse me, we’re having lunch in the Oval.’ It’s okay with me. But, he’s a very religious person and he is popular, and he’s doing an unbelievable job."

Trump followed the joke with praise for Johnson, saying, "I think God is watching over you. God is watching over him."

EL SALVADOR’S BUKELE SAYS VIOLENT GANG BANGERS ARE LITERAL SATAN WORSHIPPERS IN SHARP IMMIGRATION WARNING

President Trump bows his head in prayer

US President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on February 5, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don’t know about me," Trump added, before continuing: "So I hang around with him because I feel I’m protected a little bit."

The comments came as Trump used the annual gathering, according to his remarks, to emphasize what he described as a renewed embrace of religion in public life.

"In 2025, more copies of the Holy Bible were sold in the United States than at any time in the last 100 years," Trump said. He also claimed that, in the last year, "young Americans attended church at nearly twice the rate as they did four years ago."

TRUMP GETS IT: PRAYER ISN’T THE PROBLEM. SILENCING IT IS

President Trump and Mike Johnson at National Prayer Breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi (R) as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) looks on during the 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton on February 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is joined by bipartisan Congressional members, business, and religious leaders to pray for the nation. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump also announced plans for a national prayer gathering on the National Mall later this year.

"I’m pleased to announce that on May 17th, 2026, that we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall, to pray, to give thanks, and to return," Trump said. "We’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God."

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican and evangelical Christian, has frequently spoken publicly about the role of faith in his personal life and leadership since becoming speaker.

Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) attends the 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton on February 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is joined by bipartisan Congressional members, business, and religious leaders to pray for the nation. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Today, President Trump will unite our country through the power of prayer at the 74th National Prayer Breakfast," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital leading up to the event.

"President Trump has made unprecedented strides to protect our God-given rights and has delivered on his promise to reverse Joe Biden’s divisive policies that weaponized the federal government against men and women of faith. President Trump has secured major victories for religious freedom – from defending innocent life to restoring biological truth and protecting parents’ fundamental rights."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The office of House Speaker Mike Johnson and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue