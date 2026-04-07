Graham eyes ‘down payment’ on Trump-backed SAVE Act without Democratic support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top Senate Republican is eyeing a way to put a "down payment" on Trump-backed voter ID legislation through a party-line bill later in the year.

The Senate has been debating the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act for almost a month. But without Democratic votes to break the filibuster, the legislation has no chance of passing.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wants to put portions of the voter ID and citizenship verification legislation into a budget reconciliation package, which requires only Republican votes to pass.

GOP SENATOR’S GAMBIT EXPOSES FALSE DEM CLAIMS ABOUT SUPPORTING VOTER ID

"Reconciliation has limits, but we're going to make a down payment on the SAVE Act in reconciliation in the fall," Graham said Monday on a South Carolina radio show, "Straight Talk with Bill Frady."

Graham, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, is in charge of designing the framework for the reconciliation process in the upper chamber. He plans to meet with the White House Friday to "get this thing moving."

Reconciliation does not allow for straight policy, meaning any provisions included in the package must have a budgetary or spending impact to survive Senate rules. If they don’t, they are stripped out.

Graham says he has a solution.

THUNE ACCUSES CRITICS OF 'CREATING FALSE EXPECTATIONS' AMID BACKLASH OVER STALLED SAVE AMERICA ACT

"Voter integrity laws — I'm going to create grant programs, but they'll have conditions on them," Graham said. "To get a grant, you’ve got to make sure you purge your rolls of illegal immigrants. There are a lot of blue states out there that don't do that, and we'll try to get as much of a voter ID system as I can."

President Donald Trump and conservatives have demanded that the Senate launch a talking filibuster — or eliminate the filibuster entirely — to pass the SAVE America Act. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and other Republicans have made clear the option does not have enough support.

The current floor debate, which is paused while lawmakers are away from Washington, D.C., for the Easter break, is designed to force Senate Democrats to argue against voter ID — a policy that polls show is popular with voters across party lines.

SENATE PASSES BILL TO FUND MOST OF DHS AFTER HOUSE GOP CAVES

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argued late last month that Democrats' objection to the SAVE America Act is "not to a photo ID when you show up to vote," despite blocking a standalone voter ID provision pushed by Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio.

"Our objection is it's a voter suppression bill, 20 million, maybe more people, when they show up to vote will be told you're off the rolls," Schumer said. "That's the problem with the bill."

While Graham’s provision could pass muster under Senate rules, it would likely come in a second reconciliation package in the fall, as midterm elections take center stage. Whether it would take effect by November is unclear. He's eying provisions that would tackle fraud in the package, too.

Before that, Graham and Republicans are eyeing front-loading funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in a reconciliation bill that Trump wants on his desk no later than June 1.

Senate Republicans are largely aligned behind the idea, arguing that Democrats have refused to fund immigration enforcement without stringent reforms — reforms Republicans say they have offered and Democrats have rejected.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, House Republicans are not entirely on board, and their resistance could further prolong the longest government shutdown in history.

They are frustrated with the current Senate Department of Homeland SecuritySenate Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill, which carves out ICE and portions of CBP funding. They are demanding the upper chamber make real progress on a reconciliation bill before voting for the compromise plan.

"What I'm going to do is draft a reconciliation bill and load up ICE and Border Patrol funding without a single Democratic vote — give them all they need for three to 10 years, whatever I can fit in," Graham said. "We’re going to fund the Border Patrol, and we’re going to fund ICE with Republican votes only."