Trump in 'very good health overall,' physical exam finds

The results of President Trump's second physical exam while in office were released Thursday, nearly a week after it took place.

"After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall," Sean Conley, DO, the physician to the president, stated.

Trump, 72, underwent his "second periodic physical exam" over the course of four hours on Feb. 8 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

According to Conley, the president, who stands 6-foot-3-inches, weighs 243 pounds — a slight gain of four pounds from his 2018 physical — a weight which is categorized as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's body mass index calculator.

His blood pressure was 118 over 80, and his total cholesterol decreased to 196, for which is he taking an increased dose of medication.

"There has been no interval change to the President's medical or surgical history," Conley said. "There were no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth/gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal and neurologic systems."

Trump's liver, kidney and thyroid functions, as well as electrolytes and blood counts, are all "normal."

The 45th president received two vaccines — one to protect against the pneumococcal virus, and one to protect against shingles.

Following his 2018 exam, the president's former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, a rear admiral in the Navy, also said Trump was in good health.

Jackson did, however, recommend the president lose 10 to 15 pounds and exercise more. He said Trump's blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which was higher than recommended.

When a reporter asked how Trump is healthy, despite eating fast food and not exercising, Jackson replied: “He has incredibly good genes.”

Jackson was later nominated by the president to run the VA but he was forced to withdraw his nomination following multiple allegations of drinking while on duty. The president recently re-nominated Jackson for a second star despite an ongoing Pentagon investigation against him.

During his campaign for president in December 2015, Trump released a letter from his longtime personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, predicting he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to presidency.”

Bornstein later told NBC News that the president’s longtime bodyguard and an attorney, along with another man, raided his office last year to take the president’s medical records.

But press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House simply “took possession” of Trump's past medical records from Bornstein, denying a “raid” ever took place, calling what happened “standard operating procedure.”

Fox News' Kristin Brown and Matt Richardson contributed to this report.